The Chicago Bulls Passed on Derik Queen, And He's Rubbing Dirt in the Wound

At what point do you think Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan turned the TV off?

Battling the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, the New Orleans Pelicans nearly pulled off the upset. Typically, a game where they would stand little chance, the three-win team shockingly hung around with the West's 5th seed because of their carefully targeted 2025 first-round draft pick.

New front office leader Joe Dumars gave up a 2026 unprotected first-round for a chance to snag Derik Queen at No. 13 overall. As questionable as the transaction remains – specifically with New Orleans sitting at the very bottom of the league standings – Queen has unequivocally held his weight. The former Maryland big man has wasted no time throwing himself into the Rookie of the Year conversation, and he put an exclamation point on his candidacy in Monday night's 135-132 loss.

Queen finished the night with 33 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and 4 blocks. He shot a ridiculously efficient 11-15 from the field and 11-13 from the charity stripe. The stat line marks a historic feat, making him one of only five players in NBA history to record a triple-double before turning 21 years old. He joins All-Star-caliber players LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama, and De'Aaron Fox, per the Pelicans.

The NBA also noted that Queen is the first rookie since tracking started in 1973-74 to record a 30-point triple-double with 4 blocks. Want more crazy stats? He is the first rookie center ever to have a 30-point triple-double, per ESPN Insights. Additionally, Nikola Jokic and James are the only players since 2000 to post Queen's recent state line, according to Statmuse.

Nov 24, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (22) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

One game isn't going to officially turn Queen into a superstar, but the performance underscores the incredibly strong start that he's had to his NBA career. It also makes it nearly impossible not to look back at the draft board and think twice about the Chicago Bulls' decision.

Passing on Derik Queen Looks Like a Mistake for the Chicago Bulls

Sitting at No. 12 overall, the Chicago Bulls took Frenchman Noa Essengue off the board. New Orleans made the move to swap spots with Atlanta and snatch Queen almost immediately after Adam Silver read the pick. Whether it be Essengue's season-ending injury, Atlanta's incredible trade return, or Queen's early-season play, it's already felt as if the Bulls may have made a big draft night mistake. Throw in this latest history-making performance by Queen, and some serious dirt has been rubbed into that wound.

We discussed this possible hiccup at length in recent days, so I encourage you to give that article a read for more context and thoughts. To be clear, our conclusion still stands. It's too early to put the Bulls in a dunce hat and send them into the corner. However, this is going to be an ongoing and frustrating discussion among people in the Bulls universe as both Queen and Essengue progress in their careers.

Heck, even head coach Billy Donovan was forced to address the situation earlier this year when Chicago matched up with New Orleans. And he didn't necessarily help the organization by emphasizing the Bulls' supposed interest in Queen in the lead-up to draft night.

"He was one of the guys the front office asked me to watch," Donovan told the media (h/t Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic on X). I spent time with him on his visit. His head coach at Maryland, Kevin Willard and I are very, very close ...

When the draft actually came, there's things that happened in that moment, you've got five minutes to make a pick. I think that they were looking at Noa as an opportunity long-term. I did not get from the front office, or even the scouts, like 'he's not a fit.' I think they felt like [Derik] was a very, very good player ... But I think the way we are playing, I think maybe thought that Noa, maybe from an upside standpoint, with another athletic wing, long defender, is maybe something we need defensively."

All things considered, Donovan could have sounded far more confident with the decision his superiors made. He also essentially confirmed that "fit" was an important talking point behind the scenes. For an organization that has made the postseason once since 2016-17 and has three consecutive Play-In Tournament flame-outs, why was "fit" such a major part of the conversation?

Donovan also contradicts himself. He states that going with Essengue was more of an upside, long-term play, but he proceeds to say that the Bulls "needed" someone with his defensive potential. So, did immediate need matter or not? If so, why? The draft lottery is almost always about going with the best player available.

To be sure, Donovan should not have to answer for this front office. Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley should be the ones stepping in front of a microphone and justifying their decisions amid a tumultuous season. When that will happen, however, is anyone's guess. Until then, all fans (and a rehabbing Essengue) can do is try not to hyperventilate as they watch Queen climb up the rookie ranks.

Does anyone have a brown paper bag I can borrow?