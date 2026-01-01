The Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine Trade Looking More and More Like a Win

An old friend of the Chicago Bulls could be on the move again in the coming weeks.

As the NBA's trade deadline looms, the Sacramento Kings continue to come up as a likely seller. More specifically, Zach LaVine has become a popular name in rumors, and one familiar Central Division team has been mentioned as a suitor.

ESPN's Jamal Collier reiterated the Milwaukee Bucks' trade interest in the former Chicago Bulls' All-Star in a recent article. While it sounds like the team is weighing several options as the deadline approaches, LaVine has come up multiple times over the last couple of weeks:

In the meantime, multiple team and league sources say the team has been active in pursuing the trade market, engaging in internal conversations about, among others, Sacramento's Zach LaVine, whom they have had interest in and chances to acquire in the past, and Malik Monk, as well as Portland's Jerami Grant," Collier wrote.

The more we hear LaVine's name mentioned in trade rumors, the more it feels like the Chicago Bulls came out on top in their three-team deal. Finding the right suitor for the two-time All-Star proved incredibly challenging for the organization, as LaVine found himself in rumors for nearly two full seasons. To be sure, part of that was likely due to the front office's own mismanagement, but there is no question that LaVine's resume and payday played a major role.

The guard is still owed $47.4 million this season before having a $48.9 million player option in 2026-27. While his scoring efficiency hasn't necessarily dropped drastically in Sacramento, he is averaging slightly fewer points, rebounds, and assists per game.

More notably, his on/off efficiency differential sits at a -5.4, which is his worst mark since his second year in the NBA, per Cleaning the Glass. The Kings also sit at just 8-25 on the season and 14th in the Western Conference.

Dec 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach Lavine (8) protects the ball defended by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland (8) during the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Now, is LaVine completely at fault for Sacramento's poor performance? Of course not. Similar to his time in Chicago, he has been put in a very difficult situation. There remains a real chance that he finds success playing alongside a true superstar with a more stable franchise.

Nevertheless, the fact that things have been this bad and the Kings are already looking to move off him is likely to evoke a sigh of relief for the Bulls. It's at least slightly more comforting than seeing LaVine post career numbers and lead the Kings to a playoff berth. If that were the case, there would be real questions about the Bulls' inability to make things work with the high-caliber scorer.

The Bulls are presumably thrilled that they no longer have to be the ones to offload his contract, as well. Their ability to get this deal done is exactly why they find themselves in a very advantageous position heading into this trade deadline and free agency. Not only did they avoid having to pay LaVine that hefty sum next season, but they also managed to acquire players who were on expiring contracts in the deal to create meaningful flexibility.

Indeed, instead of stressing about finding LaVine a new home by February 5, they can now focus on making several other moves. Not only has the market for Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White been active, but the Bulls have a couple of mid-sized salaries to include in other potential trades this season. Whether it's Kevin Huerter or Zach Collins, they have the kind of money that could help teams pulloff a blockbuster transaction.

We also shouldn't fail to mention that the Bulls landed Tre Jones in the LaVine trade. The guard re-signed a very cost-effective three-year, $21.0 million contract in the offseason and has averaged career-high numbers off the bench. He is now positioned to take on an even bigger role in the coming weeks with Josh Giddey suffering a hamstring strain. He posted 20 points and 12 assists in the team's most recent win over the Pelicans.

And what about Noa Essengue? The Bulls' 2025 first-rounder belonged to the San Antonio Spurs with a Top 10 protection before it was sent back to Chicago as part of the three-team transaction. With the Bulls finishing 12th in the draft order, this pick would have given the Spurs another high-ceiling youngster to add to their core. While Essengue's rookie season came to an early and unfortunate end due to a season-ending shoulder injury, there is no question that he remains a valuable and intriguing piece for the Bulls to develop moving forward.

Is any of this to say that Arturas Karnisovas and Company deserve a standing ovation for the way they handled things? No. The Bulls still waited too long to move on from LaVine, and the fact that they had to grab their own pick back speaks volumes about how the last few years have gone.

With that said, I'm not opposed to a small golf clap or a few slam poetry snaps. The Bulls avoided giving up assets in the deal and dodged adding any long-term salary to their plate. They can now take some solace in the flexibility they have moving forward, especially as this season continues to trend in the wrong direction and the Kings are stuck with their own trade puzzle.