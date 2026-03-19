What Josh Giddey is Doing for the Chicago Bulls is Actually Really Impressive

As meaningless as the games may feel for the Chicago Bulls, Josh Giddey's recent streak is impossible to ignore.

The jumbo guard walked off the court Monday with 16 points, 15 rebounds, and 13 assists. He shot an efficient 6-12 from the field and finished as a +25 on the night. The triple-double marked his fifth in the last seven games, where the banged-up and messy Bulls have gone a surprisingly decent 3-4.

The five triple-doubles this month tie him with Nikola Jokic – who leads the NBA – for the most in the league this month. He is also now one spot behind Jalen Johnson (13) for the second-most triple-doubles in 2025-26. And he's done this despite playing in 15 fewer games than the Atlanta Hawks' forward this season.

But, wait, there's more! This recent run has moved Giddey past Michael Jordan and Grant Hill on the all-time leaderboards. He now sits 19th in NBA history with his 30 triple-doubles. This also makes Giddey one of only nine active NBA players to have reached this threshold.

But, wait again, we still haven't gotten to the most impressive stat!

Giddey has now become only the fourth player in league history to reach 30+ triple-doubles before turning 24 years old. To very little surprise, this puts him on the same list as two Hall of Famers and one current superstar who is destined to put on the orange jacket: Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, and Luka Doncic.

Josh Giddey's Last Seven Games

vs. MIL – 20 PTS, 10 AST, 14 REB, 2 STL

vs. OKC – 14 PTS, 9 AST, 9 REB, 2 BLK

@ SAC – 15 PTS, 10 AST, 12 REB

@ GSW – 21 PTS, 17 AST (career-high), 13 REB

@ LAL – 27 PTS, 15 AST, 8 REB, 2 STL

@ LAC – 20 PTS, 10 AST, 11 REB, 2 STL

vs. MEM – 16 PTS, 13 AST, 15 REB, 3 STL

Mar 16, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) and forward Matas Buzelis (14) high five during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

I can already hear the "Micky Mouse March" comments being screamed from the rooftops. But we're not necessarily talking about a recent slate of games against NBA bottom feeders. Most of these teams came into the night trying to win and knowing that Giddey was one of the offensive focal points. Yet, he was still able to put together some incredibly balanced performances – the majority of which also came alongside a positive plus-minus.

Speaking of which, Giddey's improved on/off differential is something I continue to come back to this season. He has posted a career-high mark this year at +3.1, per Cleaning the Glass. The only other time Giddey netted positive results came during his rookie campaign when he was a mere +0.3. Could his current on/off impact improve even more? Absolutely, but it's still a positive sign for a Bulls team that is hoping he can serve as a key building block moving forward.

Many wanted to write off Giddey's post-All-Star break numbers from last season, as well. Playing with a far more concerted downhill effort and nailing his three-point jumpers, it felt like potentially a product of the Bulls' competition as opposed to genuine improvement. To Giddey's credit, though, he proceeded to show early this season that he took a legitimate step forward. He's averaged a career-high in free throw attempts all season long, and he's also shooting the best he ever has from deep on career-high volume.

What if this March is just another example of that? What if Giddey is taking another honest step forward in his development? It's something we may not know for certain until 2026-27 tips off, but it shouldn't be ruled out.

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