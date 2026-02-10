Win or Lose, Collin Sexton Could Prove to be Very Important for the Chicago Bulls

For many, the Chicago Bulls' acquisition of Collin Sexton was likely lost in the fold.

The organization was in the thick of a complete roster teardown – one that saw them take back a comical number of backcourt players alongside an equally comical number of second-round picks. Rob Dillingham and Jaden Ivey served as the most notable names to find their way back to the Windy City amid the whirlwind of moves. Those two felt like obvious reclamation projects for the franchise. Sexton felt like an expiring contract used to check a box.

Indeed, the odds of Sexton wearing a Bulls jersey next season feel slim. An unrestricted free agent with a proven scoring arsenal, he could very well draw interest from contenders in need of a backcourt jolt. More importantly, however, Chicago projects to have plenty of options at both guard spots.

Josh Giddey is already signed as the lead guard of the future, while Tre Jones and Dillingham remain under contract. Ivey is also an early favorite to earn a new deal as a restricted free agent. Would keeping Sexton around really make sense? Heck, would he even want to be in the building?

Both are fair questions, but Sexton isn't asking either.

Collin Sexton Can Really Help the Bulls' Youngsters

Feb 9, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton (2) shoots the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Standing with Chicago Bulls media for the first time, Collin Sexton shut down the first inquiry about his future.

"At the end of the day, I always tell myself just be where my feet are at and focus on one day at a time. When I'm doing that, I'm at my best," Sexton said over the weekend. "At the end of the day, I just have to give my all for this organization, give my all to this team to show what I can. I just know that's something I can control. Each and every day, coming in with energy, coming in with the right attitude. Being a true professional is something I can control, and the rest will take care of itself."

While he may only be 27 years old, Sexton's eight years in the NBA have him speaking like a seasoned vet. His journey has been far from stable after coming off the board 8th in the 2018 draft. The guard spent four years trying to rebuild the Cleveland Cavaliers before he ended up in Utah as part of the organization's revamp. During those next three seasons, he would watch his team lose an increasing number of games as they took a far-sighted view.

Sexton was then traded to the Charlotte Hornets this past summer. He suited up in 42 games for another young and retooling roster before arriving in Chicago as part of the Coby White trade. Simply put, he is no stranger to changing destinations or playing for an organization with suspicious short-term goals. But, oddly enough, this might be why he is the right player at the right time for the 2025-26 Chicago Bulls.

"Being a leader is something I always pride myself on," Sexton said. "Being someone they can always come talk to about basketball, about life, about pretty much anything. Just being one of the vocal guys on the team and bringing that each and every day. Through the good days and the bad, because every day isn't going to be sunshine, some days there's going to be a storm, some thunder. So I got to be able to be the same person today as I was yesterday."

Sexton could be jaded. He could be praying for Father Time to make the days to unrestricted free agency go by faster. Instead, he sounds determined to help this ragtag Bulls roster make it through the next couple of months with their heads held high. An easy task? No, but a necessary one.

Even if the Bulls' plan is to better position themselves for the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery, developing talent remains an essential piece of the puzzle. Particularly when it comes to guys like Ivey, Dillingham, and Matas Buzelis, these next handful of weeks are just as important as the rest.

Staying motivated, however, can be incredibly difficult for a young player when losses start to pile up. Not to mention, all three are getting their first taste of the business side of basketball, which can certainly leave a sour flavor in the mouth. Billy Donovan is obviously the most responsible for managing the chaos and locker room emotions. However, it's far easier for a young player to relate to a 27-year-old who has been in this situation than a 60-year-old who has never once embarked on a rebuild.

Sexton has shown that he has no plans to take it easy. The guard has wasted zero time making his presence felt on the court. Not only did he drop a combined 38 points over his first two games, but he has been by far the rotation's most energetic player. Whether he is putting his body on the line for a loose ball or pumping up his teammates during every break in action, Sexton has lived up to the standard he initially set for himself and led by example.

The Bulls – wisely – mic'd him up for his first game at the United Center, and the footage didn't disappoint.

Are we confident Sexton's teammates will respond to his optimistic demeanour? No, but having a player like him at this time is undoubtedly better than the alternative. The Bulls' young players need to learn that there is never an excuse for not giving it their all and making the most of every opportunity. Sexton might as well be the perfect teacher.