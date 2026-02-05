Chicago Bulls Shockingly Add Another Guard with Mac McClung Signing

YOU GET A GUARD, AND YOU GET A GUARD, AND YOU GET A GUARD, AND YOU GET A GUARD!

After adding a handful of new backcourt players over the last couple of days, the Chicago Bulls signed another one on Thursday morning. The team is expected to ink Mac McClung to their third two-way spot. The high-flying guard is a three-time Slam Dunk Champion who has moved around the NBA since coming out of Georgetown in 2021. The large majority of his career has been spent in the G League, where he was most recently suiting up for Chicago's affiliate, the Windy City Bulls.

McClung has only nine total NBA appearances under his belt. This includes playing in one game for the Chicago Bulls during the 2021-22 season. He signed a 10-day hardship contract with the organization before moving on to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Most recently, however, the Indiana Pacers gave McClung a chance. He signed his first real NBA deal with the franchise at the beginning of this season, only to appear in three games before being waived and ending up back in the G League with Chicago. Nevertheless, he has picked up right where he left off, dominating the competition.

McClung has averaged 25.4 points, 7.5 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game on 51.8 percent shooting from the field. He is an extremely high-energy guard with an explosive on-ball scoring game. With that said, his lack of size (six-foot-two) and turnover troubles have played a part in keeping him off the NBA court. McClung is the kind of hooper who needs the ball in his hands to be successful, and there just hasn't been a team willing to give him that chance.

Will Mac McClung Play for the Chicago Bulls?

Oct 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Mac McClung (3) in the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Typically, when a team takes as big of a step backwards as the Chicago Bulls have this deadline, playing time opens up for their two-way talent. Heck, we have even seen both Yuki Kawamura and Lachlan Olbrich clock more minutes in recent games. But McClung may not be in for the same treatment.

The Bulls' current roster is overflowing with guards. Unless major moves are made ahead of the 2:00 p.m. CT Thursday trade deadline, it's hard to envision the road to any meaningful playing time. Chicago's current list of guards includes: Josh Giddey, Tre Jones, Jaden Ivey, Collin Sexton, Anfernee Simons, and Rob Dillingham. You can see the full active roster here.

Thursday night might very well be his only chance to see the floor, as the Bulls wait for all their new players to arrive and get settled. In fact, one has to wonder if this move was done strictly with the next couple of games in mind. Filling this final two-way spot with McClung makes pretty little sense when you look at this roster. The Bulls would probably be better off eyeing a younger asset (McClung is 27) or a bigger wing.

With that in mind, we might as well keep an eye on these two-way spots in the coming days. Could they potentially shuffle the spots again, especially if this next month and a half of the season is all about evaluation?

Speaking of which, the only reason the Bulls had this open two-way contract is because they moved Emanuel Miller as part of the three-team deal with the Cavaliers and Kings.