Zach LaVine Sends Sincere Message to Bulls Before First Return To Chicago
The Chicago Bulls defeated the Sacramento Kings 126-113 on Wednesday night, but it wasn't any run-of-the-mill game. It was the return of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, who were previously key members of the Chicago Bulls.
For the Bulls' side of things, it was an all-around team effort. Led by Matas Buzelis, who scored a season-high 27 points, Chicago improved to a 4-0 record.
LaVine led all scoring with 30 points in the loss. A beloved member of the Chicago community, he spent eight seasons with Chicago (he was traded at the deadline last season), so he has many ties with the organization that allowed him to grow into the player he is today.
Zach LaVine's Message To Chicago
Playing for a team for as long as LaVine did, he's bound to have fond memories of wearing a Bulls uniform. He was traded to Sacramento in the three-team trade involving the Bulls and Spurs that sent De'Aaron Fox to San Antonio. At the end of the day, the NBA is a business, and LaVine acknowledged that.
"Business may happen, but this is always going to be my home," said LaVine. "I grew up here, my family grew up here. I have too many memories, I know too many people. This will always be home for me."
LaVine mentioned how he has no "bad emotions" and that he's just happy to come back and walk through some familiar places.
Billy Donovan Also Reflects On LaVine's Time In Chicago
Pregame against the Kings, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was asked about his time coaching LaVine, as well as DeRozan.
“Well, I think that people get a chance to see the talent level and the performance, and just how elite players they are. But you're fortunate as a coach to get to know them as people. I really admire both of them as guys really good with their families, really easy to deal with – good guys," he said.
Both LaVine and DeRozan earned a pair of All-Star selections with the Bulls, with both representing the team in 2022.
"I thought while they were here, both of them were committed to doing what was necessary, but I just enjoyed being around both of them as people," Donovan added. "They're just great guys, and both of them bring different things to the table when they're out there on the court, but I don't think you can dispute their talent level, their abilities, and what they've done throughout their careers..."
Even though Chicago doesn't have the two stars anymore, there's still plenty of promise for the Bulls to trend upward, as seen by their 4-0 start. They'll see the Kings once more on March 8th, when the Bulls travel to Sacramento.