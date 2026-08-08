Nic Claxton Finally Arrives to Chicago, Can He Now Prove the Bulls Right?

The Chicago Bulls have finally welcomed Nic Claxton into the Advocate Center.

On Thursday afternoon, the franchise gave fans their first look at the new starting center in Bulls gear. It came well over a month after he was said to be acquired in a three-team deal with the Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Bulls were unable to discuss the trade until it was made official after the free agency moratorium period ended on July 6.

However, even then, the three teams took their time to make the deal official. It wasn't until July 10 that the Bulls finally announced the transaction. Graham would go on to briefly discuss Claxton in an interview during an NBA Summer League broadcast, saying that the hope is for the veteran to "shore up" the Bulls' defense around many young pieces.

Regardless, the timing of the move and additions like Caleb Wilson and Norman Powell have led to the Claxton acquisition flying under the radar. But his long-awaited arrival to Chicago serves as a good reminder of how big a role he is supposed to play this upcoming season.

"First day at the facilities. It feels like the first day of school. It's been good, good vibes. I'm excited to get to know everybody and get things rolling," Claxton says in the social media post.

The newcomer could be seen leaving the Bulls' facility alongside Matas Buzelis. Both Buzelis and Caleb Wilson have been spotted spending plenty of time in the gym and out in the city together this summer.

Can Nic Claxton Make the Bulls Trade Worth It?

Apr 3, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) dunks the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nic Claxton trade didn't come without its critcism.

The big man has failed to look like the same elite rim protector he was early in his career during the last few seasons. While injury trouble could very well play a role, some are certainly concerned that Claxton has lost a step as a springy and switchable defender. His breakout season was in 2022-23, when he blocked 2.5 shots per game and was among the NBA's most efficient finishers.

Claxton's impact on the glass has also greatly diminished in recent seasons. While he has still managed a pair of offensive boards per game, he hasn't been nearly as productive on the defensive end. Not known for being the most physically imposing big, the lack of strength has been a bigger and bigger problem, especially with some of his diminished vertical pop.

At the same time, who is to say a change of scenery can't do Claxton some good? He was stuck in a pretty rough situation in Brooklyn, as the team spent the past couple of years outright tanking. While the Bulls may not be destined for much better results in the win-loss column, there is seemingly a better sense of direction.

It's also not as if the Bulls gave up anything to add Claxton. The Nets were looking to move off him to add Julius Randle, and the Bulls offered a helping hand. This led to them simply absorbing Claxton's remaining two years into their cap space. For a franchise that has lacked true rim protection for years, it felt like a decent gamble.

Could the Bulls have used this cap space in a different way that possibly helped the team more down the road? It's certainly an argument that can be made. But the Bulls clearly believe that Claxton can help them start this new era in the way they want. It's now up to him to prove them right.

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