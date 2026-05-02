One Team's Pipeline Could Give the Bulls Their Next GM & Head Coach

The Chicago Bulls next hire could be a two-for-one special.

No, this isn't because of what we discussed earlier this week, which was the possibility of ownership trying to land two of their front office finalists. We are instead looking at a possible lead executive-head coach combo! The widely considered frontrunner for the Bulls' front office opening also happens to come from the same team as one of the NBA's top assistant coaches. This has led many to believe that the Bulls could end up with both in a couple of weeks. But don't take my word for it!

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype recently addressed Chicago's front office search. The long-time insider reiterated that Minnesota's Matt Lloyd is viewed as a top candidate, only to confirm that the GM may look to bring over Chris Finch's lead assistants:

"Elsewhere, Connelly’s right-hand man and Minnesota’s general manager, Matt Lloyd, is considered arguably the front runner for the lead executive role with the Chicago Bulls. If Lloyd indeed is hired by the Bulls, Timberwolves lead assistant coach Micah Nori will be a strong candidate for Chicago’s head coaching position," Scotto wrote.

Surprising? No, but a report like this still upgrades the idea from purely speculative to a legitimate possibility. To be sure, fans should still want their next front office hire to hold a genuine coaching search. You have to do your due diligence when sitting in a chair that important.

However, it would be hard to argue against pairing these two up. Not only is there something to be said about a head coach having a strong relationship with his front office, but has there been any team more impressive than Minnesota the last couple of weeks?

Matt Lloyd & Micah Nori Making Strong Case for Jobs with Bulls

Mar 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori reacts during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Obviously, Matt Lloyd and Micah Nori are not solely responsible for the Minnesota Timberwolves late-season surge. Both are No. 2s in their respective department, as exec Tim Connelly and head coach Chris Finch truly run the show. But that doesn't mean the two shouldn't be considered a key piece of the puzzle. They are each extremely revered figures who have undoubtedly played a critical part in the Timberwolves' consistent success.

Minnesota has reached the playoffs in five straight seasons and has now cracked at least the second round three years in a row. Speaking of which, if they can manage to make it one more round and the crack of the Western Conference Finals, this will be their third consecutive trip. They specifically entered this season's Round 1 as a sizable underdog. Not only did Nikola Jokic stand on the other side, but star Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was banged up.

Edwards did play the first three games but looked like a shell of his All-NBA self. Then, he was held to under 18 minutes of action in Game 4 due to a hyperextended knee and bone bruise. The injuries meant he would miss the remainder of the series. Minnesota was in clear trouble, but nobody told them that!

Ayo Dosunmu immediately stepped up and dropped 43 points in Game 4 to secure the 3-1 lead. Then, despite Dosunmu and Donte DiVincenzo having to sit out Game 6 after Minnesota lost Game 5, the Timberwolves still pulled off a miraculous 110-98 victory to advance. Jaden McDaniels and Terrence Shannon Jr. led the way against the West's No. 3 team.

The series was a testament to two things: How well the roster was built and how effectively they have been coached. Lloyd is part of the brain trust that was smart enough to finesse the Bulls for Ayo Dosunmu. Nori is part of the group that expertly game-planned for arguably the best player in the NBA. Again, it's a collaborative effort, but isn't that another reason for the Bulls to heavily consider snatching more than merely one of the Timberwolves' best?

Lloyd and Nori are two highly respected individuals who are more than likely on their way to a No. 1 gig somewhere. Is it a conventional approach to use one team's pipeline to fill both of a franchise's most important positions? Not necessarily, but the Bulls shouldn't be aiming for the conventional approach. This is an organization that is essentially on life support, and the Timberwolves have become the team that refuses to die. It could be a perfect match.

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