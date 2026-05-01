Could the Chicago Bulls Get Creative and Hire Two of Their Finalists?

When a fourth name was added to the Chicago Bulls' list of finalists earlier this week, a new question started to emerge.

Dave Lewin came out of left field. The Celtics' assistant GM wasn't even mentioned in the first wave of initial reporters regarding the organization's top candidates. Then, after Minnesota's Matt Lloyd, Detroit's Dennis Lindsey, and Atlanta's Bryson Graham were named as three finalists, Lewin was suddenly thrown into the mix.

To be clear, no one is questioning his credentials. While he may be one of the lesser-known candidates, he has been a fundamental part of the Celtics' very successful brain trust in recent years. One of the youngest candidates on the list, he has also established himself as an analytics and data enthusiast.

So does Lewin have a legitimate shot at earning the Bulls' next lead job? Yes, but including both him and the 39-year-old Graham among the finalists has some wondering if Chicago could try to structure their upstairs differently. After all, Michael Reinsdorf said bluntly during his conversation with reporters earlier this month that he would be open to an entirely new structure.

Are the Chicago Bulls Looking to Hire Multiple Execs?

Sep 30, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans general manager Bryson Graham takes part in Pelicans Media Day at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Traditionally, the Bulls have gone with a pretty clear No. 1 and No. 2 in their recent front offices. But that isn't how every team around the league rows their boat. Many other organizations have become far more collaborative, which is something Dave Lewin has experienced firsthand in Boston. While Brad Stevens may be the man in charge, he has multiple assistant GMs working alongside him. The very respected Mike Zarren is also in the mix as a cap and trade specialist.

Oklahoma City does something similar. Sam Presti sits at the top of the totem pole with two vice presidents of basketball operations as his second in command. And that's not all! The Thunder have a slew of titles that wouldn't be considered the "norm" in an NBA front office.

In other words, the Bulls don't have to simply hire a new head of basketball operations and let them name the rest of the staff. If they are impressed with multiple candidates, why not look to see if two of them would have an interest in working together to establish their roles?

For what it's worth, someone like Lewin sure feels like he could be an excellent right-hand man with either Matt Lloyd or Dennis Lindsey. The latter two executives are seasoned pros with a detailed understanding of building out a winning organization. Meanwhile, Lewin is the wiz-kid mind with a strong eye for talent and league trends. Graham may also fit that description after holding almost every role under the sun with the Pelicans before transitioning to his No. 2 role in Atlanta.

This is exactly why you cast a wide net. Not only do you get a chance to speak with a handful of qualified candidates, but you also learn more about how other successful organizations operate internally. If the Bulls get any inclination that two of their finalists would be willing to work together to bring this franchise back, they would be silly not to jump on that opportunity.

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