Will Darryn Peterson Fall to the Bulls After Latest NBA Draft Wrinkle?

We wouldn't be a week out from NBA Draft day without some drama!

Over the last week-plus, the rumors have started to swirl about possible blockbuster trades and draft night surprises. The Chicago Bulls have been included in the drama, with some speculating that they could look to move up from their No. 15 slot for a second lottery pick. It would be a bold move for first-time lead executive Bryson Graham, but could it be one that immediately jumpstarts the franchise's rebuild?

For what it's worth, the entire premise of a move-up revolves around the Bulls pairing either Caleb Wilson or Cameron Boozer with a young backcourt player. The 4-10 range is filled with high-upside guards, many of whom have already worked out for the Bulls. But what if Chicago's selection at No. 4 doesn't end up being a frontcourt player? What if Graham actually ends up with his guard of the future?

While Darryn Peterson has been widely expected to go Top 2 for months, recent reports have led some to raise an eyebrow. There is more reason than ever to believe the Kansas guard could slide down the board, landing right in the Bulls' lap.

Will Darryn Peterson's Workout Drama Send Him to the Bulls?

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks on in the first half against the California Baptist Lancers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A recent report by ESPN's Jeremy Woo and Shams Charania revealed Darryn Peterson's pre-draft workout plan. While the guard has met with the Washington Wizards, who hold the No. 1 overall pick, he does not have plans to work out with any other franchise before the draft. In other words, he believes he deserves to be the first name called on draft night, and he's making that known.

How the Utah Jazz view this decision is unclear. For what it's worth, Ace Bailey did something similar last season, only for the organization to still grab him with the No. 5 overall pick. At the same time, there is no question that the optics are tough, and who's to say this isn't enough to push the front office in a different direction?

Heck, if there were a draft to feel good about going with someone else at No. 2, this would be that draft. Both Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson are highly-touted prospects in their own right. Boozer, in particular, has gained steam in the pre-draft process due to his high-IQ and consistent winning results. The Jazz also have a long history with the Boozer family, as Carlos was both an All-Star with the franchise and is currently a scout.

We also shouldn't rule out Wilson, who is arguably the best pure athlete in the draft and has tremendous upside. Would it be a tad surprising to see Utah add a frontcourt player, knowing that Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. are in town? Sure, but fit isn't a priority at No. 2. You simply want to grab the player you believe has the best chance of being a franchise centerpiece.

In other words, if Utah is already on the fence about Peterson and will now not get a closer look at him, it feels like passing on him could be a real option. This would then put the ball in the Memphis Grizzlies' court, who have long gravitated toward players that fit more with the Boozer and Wilson mold. Especially after trading away Triple-J, they're a franchise that could go with a foundational frontcourt piece.

Let's also not forget how complicated Peterson's freshman season became. He missed a handful of games and would even sub himself out. The health issues were largely a mystery, though he would later tell ESPN it had to do with intense cramping from high doses of creatine.

Up until now, this clearly hasn't significantly hurt Peterson's value, but what might happen when the reality of a draft night decision begins to sink in? Especially if teams like the Jazz and Grizzlies haven't been able to see Peterson firsthand, the concerns about his health and drive could stand out even more.

Of course, these may be reasons for the Bulls to also express some skepticism. But that doesn't mean they should be the fourth team to pass up on Peterson. As we continue to stress, this is a four-player race, and whoever is left on the board when they're on the clock should be the pick.

There is a real case to make that this could turn into the best-case scenario for the Bulls. As dramatic as Peterson's season was off the court, he still had a miraculous year with the Jayhawks. The guard averaged an effortless 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He also shot 38.2 percent from long range on high volume, looking like the best three-level shotmaker in the class.

Peterson was long viewed as the No. 1 player in this class. He has the two-way upside and explosive scoring ability that we see from the best of the best guards. If he does stumble to the Bulls, there will likely be some fans who walk away concerned or underwhelmed. But that shouldn't be the case. At the end of the day, Chicago grabbing any of these four players will be a massive win.

Buckle up!

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