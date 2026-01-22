Zion Williamson or Yves Missi? 2 Trade Ideas as Bulls & Pelicans Reportedly Talk

The smoke is starting to billow, and it smells like Beignets and Po'Boys.

Over the last handful of weeks, the Chicago Bulls have been increasingly connected to the New Orleans Pelicans. Fans first speculated that a pursuit of Zion Williamson could be a worthwhile high-risk, high-reward move for a struggling Bulls organization. Then, an actual rumor surfaced that suggested it was something Arturas Karnsiovas could actually consider. But the Pelicans buzz didn't stop there!

More recently, the availability of big man Yves Missi has become a talking point around the league. The second-year center has seen his role decrease under new leadership, as 2025 first-rounder Derik Queen has become the organization's center of the future. For a Bulls team that has taken a chance on multiple outcast first-rounders over the last year, Missi feels like a logical next target. This is particularly true when we consider their glaring need for rim protection, as well as the obvious hole that exists with Nikola Vucevic on an expiring deal.

Right on cue, another rumor emerged that did, in fact, connect the Bulls to Missi. Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times then followed up by confirming Chicago's interest in both of the Pelicans' forwards.

"The Sun-Times confirmed a report that the Bulls have had ongoing talks with the Pelicans about players such as forward Zion Williamson and center Yves Missi," Cowley wrote. "While the chatter around Williamson has quieted on the Pelicans’ end, there has been momentum around Missi. The question is, at what cost?"

For what it's worth, the Pelicans intentions have been hard to gauge. Many once thought they would be among the league's biggest sellers, but recent updates have stated that they have taken several of their young players off the market, including Williamson. Missi has seemingly been one of the only players they have been willing to discuss, but could that change as the deadline nears? Is this all a leverage play?

If one thing is for sure, the Bulls sound ready to talk business, which undoubtedly feels like a meaningful change for this organization. Say what you will about Williamson – or even the developing Missi – but a trade for either would give the Bulls a greater sense of purpose. Williamson would provide them with a potential star, while Missi would give them another project piece to help in a rebuild.

So what might a deal look like for either player? Let's map out a fake trade for each!

Zion Williamson

Jan 16, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

It's safe to assume that the main reason the New Orleans Pelicans have held off on a Zion Williamson trade is an underwhelming market. While there may be a handful of interested teams, it's hard to imagine any team is willing to give up something truly valuable. Williamson simply hasn't been on the floor enough, and the intrigue of adding him for most would center around the buy-low nature of the move.

Even with the Bulls more desperate than others for star-level talent, they presumably have a similar mindset. They should only do a deal if it comes at a relatively low price, which is why I'm sticking with the trade offer that we created for our "high-risk, high-reward" post from earlier this month.

For a Pelicans team that just gave up an unprotected 2026 first-rounder, it's in their best interest to add draft capital. I can't imagine the Bulls would be willing to fork over their own unprotected selection, but would a Top 10 protected pick get it done alongside some expiring contracts?

Again, the Pelicans are almost surely hoping for more, but the market is what it is. If they do decide to move Williamson in the coming weeks, his value isn't going to drastically increase. Finally getting off the contract and adding a singular future pick might very well be the best they can do.

Now, is it in the Bulls' best interest to offload a first-rounder? Not necessarily, but this may be the only way to convince New Orleans to do business, especially if they have been as hesitant as the recent rumors suggest.

Yves Missi

Jan 14, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) dribbles against Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Drake Powell (4) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

On the surface, it feels bizarre to say that Yves Missi would cost more than Zion Williamson, but I think most of us can understand why when digging just an inch deeper.

Not only is Williamson the far more expensive asset, but he has only played more than 70 games once in his entire career. Heck, he has played 30 or fewer games in four of his six seasons thus far. Do we at least know that Williamson can perform at an All-Star level when healthy? Sure. But the injury risk is as high as that of any player in the NBA.

As for Yves Missi, he appeared in 73 games during his rookie campaign and remains a decently high-upside prospect. The defensive potential, in particular, is impossible to ignore. Standing at six-foot-eleven, he is a remarkably explosive athlete with elite length and dexterity. He would immediately improve Chicago's rim protection and give them the kind of player who could turn into a real defensive anchor. They don't have anyone like that on their current roster.

Consider that the Pacers have been connected to Misst, as well. While taking a step back this season, they are expected to immediately rejoin the list of contenders next season. The fact that they see the 21-year-old as a potential piece to that puzzle says a lot about how valuable people still believe he can be.

It also sure doesn't hurt that he is owed just $3.5 million in each of his next two seasons before hitting restricted free agency. So even if there are still key questions about who he can be (especially on the offensive end), it's not like a team will be paying all that much to figure it out.

Speaking of the finances, here is one idea I came up with ...

I ultimately think the Pelicans say no to this offer, but might they at least think it over? The Chicago Bulls avoid giving up any future draft capital by taking Jordan Poole's contract off their hands. Meanwhile, they give the Pelicans two expiring contracts – one of which belongs to a guard who could make a lot of sense to keep around this summer. White's combo guard skills could fit decently well next to a more ball-dominant Jeremiah Fears.

Nevertheless, I'm not sure how eager the Pelicans are to move that Poole deal. While I am sure they would love to under the right circumstances, it will be an expiring contract next season. At the same time, if the plan is to keep guys like Williamson and Murphy, don't you want more financial wiggle room to add to the roster? This opens up a lot more possibilities for the organization.

Of course, a deal like this also signals that the Bulls are prepared to do a more traditional tank/rebuild. You keep all your picks and eat some bad money for the chance to add a high-end, defensive-minded prospect. And, hey, who is to say the bad money doesn't come in handy one year from now when you want to potentially go after a disgruntled star?