Chicago Bulls' Lottery Odds Just Took Another Inexcusable Hit

I don't have a teenager, and it's going to be quite some time before I do. But, having gone through that age myself and having seen four siblings do the same, I feel comfortable saying the Chicago Bulls are acting like a defiant 16-year-old.

Everyone believes they should tank. Everyone sees the writing on the wall. The organization has been to three consecutive Play-In Tournaments, losing in all three to the Miami Heat. The Bulls have been on the fast track to nowhere for years, and this is why many had a glimmer of hope last month when they seemingly pressed the reset button.

The front office moved on from seven players, including staples like Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, and Nikola Vucevic. They took back a bunch of expiring contracts and a couple of young players in need of a change of scenery. Moves like that normally signal a waiving of the white flag – one that shifts the entire franchise's focus to the NBA Draft Lottery and the offseason.

BUT I'M NOT NORMAL, DAD!! I'M NOT LIKE YOU! I'M COOL!

Despite what their winless February might suggest, the Chicago Bulls have refused to board the tank train. Billy Donovan has repeatedly preached a winning mentality, while players like Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey have gone out and played some of their best basketball. On the one hand, you can live with that. A head coach isn't paid to lose games. Players aren't wired to throw in the towel.

Mar 16, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan directs the team against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

On the other hand, it's the front office's job to put their foot down. No one should blame Donovan or his players for sneaking out a win or staying up too late to study tape. Arturas Karnisovas is the one in charge, and he has repeatedly missed the mark on establishing a clear set of expectations. It's why all the arguing among fans about winning and losing doesn't matter a lick. All that actually matters is the fact that there is any arguing at all. It's a reflection of just how lost the organization is at the moment. If there were a clear course of action, fans wouldn't have to bicker.

Indeed, the fact that the Bulls are in a position where their lottery odds could still decrease really says it all. The team was essentially in full control of the 9th-worst record in the NBA, and they even had a chance to bolster their odds at a Top 4 selection on Monday night by cutting into the Grizzlies' cushion. Nonetheless, they chose to blow out Memphis and move within a half-game of the Milwaukee Bucks for 11th in the Eastern Conference.

And guess who lost on Tuesday night?

Current NBA Draft Lottery Order (March 17)

1. Indiana Pacers (15-53)

2. Washington Wizards (16-51)

3. Brooklyn Nets (17-51)

4. Sacramento Kings (18-51)

5. Utah Jazz (20-48)

6. Dallas Mavericks (23-46)

- Atlanta Hawks – via Pelicans (23-46)

8. Memphis Grizzlies (23-44)

9. Milwaukee Bucks (28-40)

- Chicago Bulls (28-40)

11. Portland Trail Blazers (33-36)

12. Golden State Warriors (33-35)

13. Charlotte Hornets (34-34)

14. Oklahoma City Thunder via 76ers (37-31)

That's right, as things currently stand, the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks are now tied with a record of 28-40. In other words, the Bulls are at risk of seeing their chances at a Top 4 pick drop from 20.3 percent to 13.9 percent. And, don't forget, they had a real chance to increase it to 26.3 percent until last night.

As silly as it may sound to discuss the difference of roughly 6.0 percentage points, the Bulls saw firsthand how big a difference this can make last season. The Dallas Mavericks won a coin flip for the 11th-best lottery odds, only to leapfrog everyone for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Bulls were one loss or a coin flip away from Cooper Flagg. You would think this would have opened their eyes to what is at stake this season.

Could the Bulls still finish 9th in the order? Of course. They have a slew of difficult games coming up. But the problem is the Bucks also just ruled out Giannis Antetokounmpo for at least a week. Doc Rivers even went on to leave the door open for shutting down Antetokounmpo for the season. When asked if the risk may outweigh the reward at this point in the season, the head coach said, "It's something we will talk about," per The Athletic's Eric Nehm.

Throw in the fact that Myles Turner was held out of Tuesday's meeting with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and it sure sounds like the Bucks may be considering joining the tank race. If the Bulls weren't messing around and had their sights set on the future, this wouldn't be a concern. But they have instead given the Bucks a legitimate shot at stealing their spot in the lottery standings. It's another inexcusable outcome on a long list of inexcusable outcomes.

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