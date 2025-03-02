Cameras Caught Giannis Antetokounmpo Taking Control of Whiteboard for Bucks' Timeout
The Milwaukee Bucks trailed the Dallas Mavericks by five points midway through the second quarter of their Saturday night matchup when a stoppage for a coach's challenge presented a stoppage in play. Giannis Antetokounmpo maximized every second of that chance to communicate by immediately getting his hands on a whiteboard and dry erase marker to point something out to his teammates and coaches.
Obviously this is fairly standard fare as players are part of the active conversation as it comes to diagraming plays but the purpose with with Antetokounmpo took possession of that thing bordered on elite.
Milwaukee quickly went on a huge, prolonged run after the visual aid was deployed and take a 101-79 lead headed into the fourth quarter. Coincidence? Entirely possible. But be proactive enough and people will give you credit for turning a basketball game around, especially if it involves a dry erase board.