Carmelo Anthony Expresses Interest in Potentially Joining NBA Team's Ownership Group
Before his NBA days, and even before his Syracuse days, former All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony was a star at high schools in Towson, Md., and Mouth of Wilson, Va.
Now, Anthony wants to help out an institution in the region that made him: the Washington Wizards. On a recent episode of 7 PM in Brooklyn With Carmelo Anthony, his podcast, Anthony pitched himself as a potential part owner of the squad.
"I understand players. I understand personnel, I understand being fatigued. I understand how to build teams, but I also understand what I don't understand. I know what I don't know," Anthony said.
The clip circulated on social media in response to a post pointing out the Wizards' intriguing roster situation despite their 16–59 record this season.
However, Anthony's designs go beyond the court.
"A lot of owners don't put that work in to create fan experience ... this is how they still operate," Anthony said. "Like, no, you gotta be—from the minute my fans walk down the block, getting two blocks away, you gonna have this full experience of being able to go into my arena."