Cavaliers to Bring Back Longtime Center Tristan Thompson on One-Year Deal
After spending 2024 with the team that drafted him, center Tristan Thompson appears set for another go-around.
Thompson is signing a one-year contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to a Friday morning report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The 33-year-old ex-NBA champion was drafted fourth in the 2011 NBA draft by the Cavaliers out of Texas. Since then, he has spent 10 seasons with Cleveland.
Thompson played for the team from 2011 to '20, and bounced around several teams from 2021 to '23.
Returning to the Cavaliers in '24, Thompson averaged 3.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and an assist per game in 49 contests. His season of solid bench play was interrupted by a 25-game performance-enhancing drug suspension.
Thompson was a member of Cleveland's 2016 championship team, and ranks fifth in franchise history in games played.
The Cavaliers are scheduled to open the 2025 season on Oct. 23 against the Toronto Raptors.