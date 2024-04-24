Caris LeVert Reveals Cavaliers’ Goal For Game 3 Against Magic
The Cleveland Cavaliers have jumped out to a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Orlando Magic. However, the series shifts as the best-of-seven showdown moves to Orlando’s home floor in Florida for Games 3 and 4.
Caris LeVert revealed what the Wine and Gold’s mindset and goal is as they prepare to enter hostile territory for the first time this postseason.
“We definitely want to come out and set the tone early. Like I said, set good screens, talk defensively, do all the little things. I think that’s what going to put us over the top on the road,” said LeVert at Wednesday’s practice.
A fast start is something the Cavaliers have grown accustomed to over the first two games of the series. The Cavs outscored the Magic 33-26 in the first quarter of Game 1 and 30-18 in the first quarter of Game 2. Cleveland has also shot a combined 48.7% from the floor and 36.1% from behind the arc in the first half of each game.
Getting ahead early has been key to each Cavaliers victory as the Magic have quietly done a good job of making second-half adjustments. For example, Orlando outscored Cleveland 42-38 in the second half of Game 2 and held the Cavs to 16 points in the fourth quarter.
It’s easy to get comfortable quickly when you’re playing in front of your own crowd. Silencing an opposing fanbase is much easier said than done. The Cavs want to get out and ahead of this and that’ll start right from the tip.