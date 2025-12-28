Kenny Atkinson makes concerning remarks after Cavaliers loss to Rockets

The Cleveland Cavaliers just simply aren't ready to contend for an NBA championship.

And that's the disappointing reality of where the state of the organization is currently at.

On Saturday, Dec. 27, the Cavaliers took on the Houston Rockets on the road, falling 117-100. The team struggled mightily, having worse shooting percentages and fewer rebounds, assists, steals and blocks than the Rockets.

While the Rockets are a good team and expected to be a legitimate title contender, the Cavaliers, before the start of the season, were too. But with a loss like that, they showed that they aren't in the same realm as the teams in the upper echelon of the standings.

After the game, Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson seemed defeated when talking to the media, speaking to the notion that he believed the game was pretty much over in the opening period of play.

"I rarely say this but I thought the game was over in the first quarter," Atkinson said.

The Cavaliers were down by eight after the opening period, 32-24, before going down by 14 in total by halftime. The entire first half was filled with ups and downs, but the Cavaliers' inability to hit shots and then play physical was seemingly the difference maker.

"Their physicality...we weren't ready for the fight tonight," Atkinson said. "Tonight [Saturday] we came out, call it what you want, a Christmas Hangover, I have no idea. It wasn't the same team that played the other night against the New York Knicks.

"They just manhandled us physically."

That physicality was seen specifically as a major negative for the Cavaliers underneath the basket, as they were out-rebounded 51-42 and gave up 18 offensive rebounds. Cleveland's leading rebounder wasn't any of their forwards or their starting center; they gave a three–year, $91 million max contract extension to just a year ago, it was second-year guard Jaylon Tyson.

He finished the night with 15 total rebounds, with the next closest being backup big Thomas Bryant, who snagged seven. The duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen ended up with a combined total of eight through 38 minutes on the court.

It's obvious that Cleveland needs to find answers to their inconsistencies, but most importantly, it comes down to the effort on the court. The players, at least right now, seem lost and disheartened by the 16 losses they've suffered in 33 games.

The Cavaliers will look to respond and return to winning ways on Monday, Dec. 29, as they travel to Frost Bank Stadium in San Antonio, Texas, to take on the Spurs. The two sides battled just a few weeks ago with the Cavaliers coming out on top, 130-117.

Tip-off on Monday is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.