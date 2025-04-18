Cavaliers Star Darius Garland Is Loving His Hilarious New Nickname
The short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers trailed the full-strength New York Knicks by as much as 23 points last Friday night in Madison Square Garden. The Cavs looked like they had thrown in the towel until point guard Darius Garland took over.
Garland finished the night with 26 points and 13 assists to lead the Cavs to an improbable 108-102 comeback victory in the Garden. It moved the Cavs to 4-0 on the season against New York and Darius crowned “The Mecca” with a brand new name: Madison Square Garland.
Throughout his career, he averages 17.9 points and 6.1 assists per game, but in his five games at MSG, he is putting up 25 points and 7.6 assists. The young star is starting to blossom on the NBA’s biggest stage and is gaining confidence.
On Monday he was asked what he thinks about the nickname.
“I think it is fire. I have a couple of big games in there. The fans in The Garden don’t like me as much anymore but the name is dope.”
Garland has taken the next step in his career in the 2024-25 season. Donovan Mitchell, who is the star of this group, has taken a back seat in order to have Garland and Evan Mobley elevate their games. Garland has responded with flying colors.
On the year, he is averaging 20.6 points and 6.7 assists per game on 47 percent shooting and most importantly, he has played in a career-high 75 games this season. It is the healthiest season that he has ever had and the most efficient season of his career.
His great play has directly led to the Cavs' historic season. Cleveland earned its way to the best record in the Eastern Conference and the road to the NBA Finals goes through Rocket Arena.
Garland has elevated his game this season, but the ultimate test is coming in the playoffs. If he can continue his level of play, the Cavs are going to be a very hard team to beat this spring.