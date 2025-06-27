Cavaliers Take Intriguing International Swing with Final Pick in 2025 NBA Draft
With the 58th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers took a swing on upside by selecting 21-year-old forward Saliou Niang.
A native of Senegal, Niang most recently suited up for Dolomiti Energia Trento in Italy’s Lega Basket Serie A, where he averaged 8.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in just over 20 minutes per game, offering flashes of promise despite limited minutes.
Niang stood out at the Adidas Eurocamp with his elite physical profile: a 6'6" wing with a near 6’11” wingspan, fluid athleticism, and impressive burst. Described by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony as a “Senegalese Ron Holland,” during the broadcast, Niang possesses the defensive instincts and energy that NBA teams covet in a modern wing. He’s particularly effective in transition and brings switchable versatility on the defensive end.
Still, the pick reflects a long-term play. Niang is expected to be a draft-and-stash prospect, continuing his development overseas due to Cleveland’s limited roster and two-way contract flexibility. This strategy gives the Cavaliers the chance to monitor his growth from afar while maintaining exclusive NBA rights to sign him in the future.
Offensively, Niang remains raw. His three-point shot (31.4%) is inconsistent, and he’s not yet reliable finishing through contact at the rim. But his ability to get downhill and his flashes of slashing upside make him an intriguing project. For a second-round flier, he checks many of the boxes front offices look for with his length, athleticism, and defensive potential.
While Niang may not suit up for the Cavaliers right away, his selection shows Cleveland is committed to building sustainable talent pipelines. If he puts the pieces together overseas, Niang could eventually emerge as a rotational contributor on the wing, fitting the mold of what the Cavaliers increasingly value in their evolving roster.