14 Cleveland Cavaliers games in December give them chance to establish dominance

The Cleveland Cavaliers may be battered and bruised, but their December schedule provides some optimism.

The 12-9 Cavs are looking for a spark, and they could find that in their upcoming schedule. Here's a look at each game the team will face in the final month of the calendar year.

Dec. 1 at Indiana Pacers

The Cavs get a chance to snap their three-game losing streak against the Pacers, who continue to struggle this season.

Dec. 3 vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers are a tough team coming into town, so the Cavs have to be on their A-game if they want to win in front of their home fans.

Dec. 5 vs. San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama may still be injured, but the Spurs won't let the Cavs have it easy in Cleveland.

Dec. 6 vs. Golden State Warriors

The long-time rivalry is renewed as the Warriors make their annual trip to Cleveland on the second night of a back-to-back inside Rocket Arena.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry warms up before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Dec. 12 at Washington Wizards

After the NBA Cup quarterfinal games, the Cavs resumed their schedule in the nation's capital against the NBA-worst Wizards, giving them a chance to pull out a win.

Dec. 14 vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Cavs then return to Cleveland for a Sunday matinee matchup against LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.

Dec. 17 at Chicago Bulls

The Cavs have a quick two-game series against the division rival Bulls.

Dec. 19 vs. Chicago Bulls

The Cavs beat the Bulls last month, and this opportunity for a two-game series will give them a chance to possibly gain a lot of momentum.

Dec. 22 vs. Charlotte Hornets

For the second time in the month of December, the Hornets will head to Cleveland to face off against the Cavs.

Dec. 23 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

On the second night of a back-to-back, Zion Williamson and the Pelicans head to Cleveland.

Dec. 25 at New York Knicks

The game has been marked on the calendar for months as the Cavs head to Madison Square Garden for a Christmas Day clash with the New York Knicks.

Dec. 27 at Houston Rockets

The Cavs don't get it easy after Christmas, facing off against Kevin Durant and the Rockets in Houston.

Dec. 29 at San Antonio Spurs

The Cavs finish off their season series against the Spurs, this time in San Antonio.

Dec. 31 vs. Phoenix Suns

The Cavs end the calendar year with an intriguing matchup against the Suns at home.