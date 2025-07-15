Cavaliers Could Change Their Reputation by Adding This Defensive Ace
This past season, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in search of some nasty defensive depth pieces to add to their bench, but they were unable to find anyone during the campaign.
The Cavaliers have clearly made a concerted effort to rectify that problem this summer, swinging a trade for Lonzo Ball. But could they add yet another defender to their roster?
One intriguing option just became available for them, as the Charlotte Hornets just waived swingman Josh Okogie.
Okogie played 40 games between the Phoenix Suns and the Hornets in 2024-25, averaging 7.1 points and 2.8 rebounds over 15.6 minutes per game on 44.3/34.8/74.1 shooting splits. As you can see, he isn't a major offensive threat (although his free-throw rate isn't terrible).
Instead, the 26-year-old is known for his tough, hard-nosed defense and his incredible motor, something the Cavs could absolutely use on their squad.
Okogie was originally selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 20th overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft and showed some early promise with the Timberwolves, but his lack of development offensively resulted in Minnesota giving up on him after his rookie contract expired.
But here's the thing: the Cavaliers don't need offense. They already have a whole lot of that. What they could use, however, is some toughness off the pine.
Remember: following Cleveland's second-round playoff exit at the hands of the Indiana Pacers, the Cavs were accused of being "soft" by many fans and pundits. Okogie would definitely help change that reputation, and he could probably be had on a cheap contract.
Don't be surprised if the Cavaliers make a push for Okogie.