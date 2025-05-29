Cleveland Cavaliers Could Target Rival Guard in Potential Offseason Move
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in a potential predicament this offseason after leading the Eastern Conference with the best record during the 2025 season, but again, they fell short in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
Trade rumors are swirling as the Cavs look for solutions, and a new one surfaced on Wednesday afternoon. Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs was named as a potential trade target for Cleveland if the Cavs do in fact decide to move on from Darius Garland.
In this scenario, Cleveland would be sacrificing offensive production for toughness and a big body in Suggs. While Garland stands at a generous 6-foot-1, Suggs marks 6-foot-5 and would bring a defensive element that is just lacking in Garland’s game.
In a small sample size during the 2024-25 season, Suggs’ defensive rating was 104.8 compared to Garland’s 113.4 rating. That stat labels the number of points scored per 100 possessions when that player is on the floor. Suggs’ rating is good for 13th best in the league, and nearly four points better than Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley’s 108.6 rating.
What Suggs brings to the table on the defensive end, he sacrifices on the offensive side of the ball. Garland averaged nearly four points per game more than Suggs in a full season last year and does just about everything better than the Magic guard. Garland is a much better shooter, facilitator, and finisher.
Not only is Garland a much better weapon on the offensive side of the ball, but Suggs’ season last year lasted just 25 games before he was sidelined for the entire season after knee surgery. While expected to make a full recovery, a knee injury is something that could linger in both the short and long term.
Out of all of the trade scenarios, this isn’t Cleveland’s best option. The Cavs do need to improve their defense and their toughness, but sacrificing Garland’soffensive production for Suggs’defensive prowess is not the move that Cleveland should make.