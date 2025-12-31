Cleveland Cavaliers trade idea sends away Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen

The Cleveland Cavaliers are a team to watch with just over a month until the NBA's trade deadline.

The team could look to trade starting point guard Darius Garland and starting center Jarrett Allen because the team is in need of shedding some salary, as a squad hovering around the .500 mark in the standings.

That's why Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus suggested a trade that sends Allen and Garland to the Milwaukee Bucks in a five-team deal that lands them two first-round picks, big man Bobby Portis and Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.

"If the pairing of Evan Mobley (who is arguably better suited at center) and Allen, plus the duo of Donovan Mitchell and Garland (both relatively small guards), does not fit, then why spend top dollar for a disappointing product?," Pincus wrote.

"Here, the Cavaliers pivot by parting with Allen, Garland, and Bryant, taking back two first-round picks, while getting under the second apron this season and next. Mobley slides into his natural position, and the team gets the chance to see if Kuminga will be a better fit in Cleveland than he is in Golden State. Portis helps restock the frontcourt; if the Cavs don't improve immediately, they certainly won't be much worse than they've been—a team that has been barely above .500."

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland and center Jarrett Allen | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Cavaliers could blow things up with trade

This is a trade that probably won't happen because there are way too many moving parts, especially in the middle of the season, but it opens up the idea of what the team could get for Garland and Allen.

Acquiring a young piece like Jonathan Kuminga, who may have lost his way with the Warriors, could be what they are looking for. Kuminga is still very young and talented, but his fit with the Warriors is murky. Perhaps a change of scenery could be exactly what the Cavs could provide.

As for Portis, he could be a backup for Mobley at the center position, but he isn't seen as a major piece to the puzzle. Kuminga and the draft picks are the best part of this deal, and if that's what the Cavs could get while also saving themselves from the second apron, it's certainly something worth doing homework on.

In the meantime, the Cavs are back in action on New Year's Eve against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET inside Rocket Arena. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.