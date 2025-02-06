Cavaliers Deemed Destination for Polarizing Former All-Star
The Cleveland Cavaliers were able to get something done before the NBA trade deadline, swinging a deal with the Atlanta Hawks for De'Andre Hunter.
But the Cavaliers may not be done making moves.
Yes, the trade deadline has come and gone, but the buyout market is about to heat up, and one very intriguing name could become available: Ben Simmons.
The Brooklyn Nets could part ways with Simmons relatively soon, and ESPN's Brian Windhorst has named the Cavaliers as a potential landing spot for the three-time All-Star.
Simmons has played in 33 games with the Nets this season, averaging 6.2 points, 6.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds over 25 minutes a night while shooting 54.7 percent from the floor and 69.2 percent from the free-throw line.
There was a time when Simmons was widely viewed as one of the most unique players in basketball, and while his skill set may still reflect that, his production—and availability—have not been up to par in recent years.
As a matter of fact, since the 2021-22 campaign, the former No. 1 overall pick has played in a grand total of 90 games. That's over the course of four seasons.
Simmons was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016 and missed an entire year due to injury. His actual rookie year came in 2017-18, when he logged 15.8 points, 8.2 assists and 8.1 boards a night en route to winning Rookie of the Year.
The LSU product then proceeded to make three straight All-Star appearances before things started going off the rails.
Simmons was traded to Brooklyn in February 2022, a season in which he did not play at all due to a holdout and a back injury.
He would definitely represent an interesting pickup for Cleveland, but the Cavs need to be careful not to damage their chemistry.