Cleveland Cavaliers GM Reveals Shocking Darius Garland Comparison
At age 25, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry just finished up only his second season, averaging more than 20 points per game. He finished the 2013-14 season averaging 24 points per game on 47 percent shooting from the field and 43 percent from behind the three-point line.
He was still an unproven player, but was certainly a budding star in his fifth year in the NBA.
Fast forward nearly a decade, and the Cleveland Cavaliers have a decision to make in the near future. Do they continue with Darius Garland as their point guard, or do they look to move him? It is a tough decision because Garland, much like a lot of his Cavaliers teammates, is proven to be great in the regular season but lacks toughness in the playoffs.
This offseason is going to be very telling for Garland on what his future is going to be. He is absolutely on the cusp of taking the next step or staying at his current level, solidifying himself as a solid NBA player, one that can't carry a team over the top.
Garland knows this, and on Monday, general manager Koby Altman put the pressure on his guard, calling for him to have a Steph Curry-like offseason.
“I do think there is a level that he can get to that he hasn’t tapped into yet. He is so gifted, he is so talented, he is so skilled… he needs to get stronger so that he can compete at the highest level. It’s the same thing as Stephen Curry.”
Altman did continue to say that he was not comparing the two as players, as he called Curry “All-World,” but he needs his All-Star point guard to take that next step in terms of physicality.
Improving that aspect of his game will pay incredible dividends for Garland at so many levels. He will be tougher to attack on defense, he will be more physically conditioned to handle bigger defenders, and he will be able to withstand a tough seven-game series if needed. He took steps in 2024-25, but he has so much room to grow.
Cleveland is going to be handcuffed heading into this offseason. The Cavaliers are not going to be able to do a lot to improve their roster, so each of their guys are going to have to take that next step up.
Garland has the opportunity to jump into that next tier of players, and if he does, the Cavs will again be a tough team to beat.