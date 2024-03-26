Cavaliers Record Most Assists In Nearly 10 Years In Win Over Hornets
The Cleveland Cavaliers snapped a three-game losing streak with a resounding 115-92 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.
The Wine and Gold’s latest win gives them an overall record of 44-28 so far this season, and a 23-14 record at home.
After scoring just 84 points this past Sunday night against the Miami Heat, Cleveland used efficient ball movement to shoot 46-for-86 (53.5%) from the field and 17-for-41 (41.5%) from three-point range. Of their 46 made field goals, a season-high 41 of them were assisted.
The Cavaliers’ 41 assists were their most in a regular-season or postseason game since April 9, 2014, when the team also recorded 41 assists in a 122-100 regular-season victory over the Detroit Pistons.
On Monday night, Darius Garland led the way for the Wine and Gold with a game-high 10 assists. The 24-year-old also tallied his fourth double-double of the season, as he also scored 15 points. Next in line was Evan Mobley, who dished out a career-high eight assists. He also added a team-high 17 points (tied) and seven rebounds.
The six additional Cleveland players with multiple assists were Caris LeVert (seven), Jarrett Allen (four), Craig Porter Jr. (four), Isaac Okoro (three), Sam Merrill (two), and Georges Niang (two). Tristan Thompson also recorded an assist.
After the game, Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff discussed the team’s strong ball movement.
“That’s who we are when we’re at our best,” Bickerstaff said. “When we’re at our best, the ball is moving, and we’re creating for others. Having fun doing that, that was the point of it. When we’re enjoying each other’s successes and making each other better, that’s when this team is having the most fun. And that’s what we’ve just got to keep working on.”