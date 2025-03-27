Cleveland Cavaliers’ Stars Lead NBA in This Critical Stat

Highest net rating in the clutch this season among players with 40+ clutch FGA:



31.6 - Darius Garland

25.6 - Donovan Mitchell

22.7 - Ja Morant

19.7 - Jokic

17.7 - Sengun

17.0 - Malik Monk

16.5 - Coby White

16.2 - LeBron

15.7 - Haliburton

14.8 - Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/uVUX3qMVSZ