Cleveland Cavaliers’ Stars Lead NBA in This Critical Stat
In the NBA, “clutch” is defined as “shots made when the game is within five points in the last five minutes.”
The top two NBA players in clutch net rating are Cleveland Cavaliers stars Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. Garland leads the way with a net rating of 31.6 and Mitchell trails him with a 25.6 rating.
The only other player in the NBA with a net rating over 20 is Memphis Grizzlies’ guard Ja Morant, who has a rating of 22.7.
All of that is to say that the Cavaliers have the two most clutch players in the entire NBA, exactly what a team needs heading into the NBA Playoffs.
Cleveland knows that this season is all for nothing if it doesn’t get out of the Eastern Conference. To do that, they are going to be climbing an uphill battle. Each of the top competitors in the East are rounding into form.
The Boston Celtics have turned the corner and flexed their championship muscle over the past couple of weeks, while Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have turned the page. Also, the Detroit Pistons are bullying teams and the New York Knicks are always going to be a tough out.
To get by each of the contending Eastern Conference teams, the Cavaliers are going to need their stars to be stars. Garland and Mitchell have to lead the way, but Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, De’Andre Hunter and all of the rest of the team have to pull their weight and it will still be a tough fight.
It won’t be easy and the Cavs wouldn’t want it any other way. When the chips are down and it is late in the game, Cleveland will have two of the best on its side ready to win a basketball game.