Cavs To Be Without Key Reserve In Game 1 Against Magic
Tip-off for Game 1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic’s first-round matchup is less than 24 hours away. Injuries were a key storyline throughout the regular season, so of course they’d be a big part of the the start of postseason too. With that, we’re starting to get a clearer picture as to who will be available and who will be out in Game 1.
Dean Wade - OUT
Dean Wade missed the final 11 regular season games due to a right knee sprain and this same injury will keep him OUT in Game 1.
His status leading up to the opening game of the playoffs was in question all week so this doesn’t come as a huge surprise. J.B. Bickerstaff said the team was preparing to be without Wade in the opener so this was a scenario that they are ready for.
The Magic are a lengthy and physical team so not having Wade in the mix could be costly. The power forward had one of the best defensive ratings in the NBA when he was on the floor and was often tasked with guarding the opposition’s best players.
Craig Porter Jr. - OUT
Craig Porter Jr. will also be OUT against the Magic in Game 1.
Cleveland’s backup point guard sprained his left ankle in the team’s final game of the regular season. Bickerstaff said that he was on crutches earlier in the week so his chance of playing in the series doesn't appear to be high.
Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic couldn't be healthier heading into the series. As of Friday evening, they had no players on the injury report. If only the Cavs could’ve had the same luck this season.