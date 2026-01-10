This is a tight squeeze of a game this afternoon as the Cavs and Timberwolves are playing an early game today after their last game was played at 8pm. Players are going to be tired with some players likely getting reset due to the tight schedule.

In the first game, Minnesota pulled out a win in the end 131-122 despite a fourth quarter comeback from the NBAs best fourth quarter team. A 22 point third quarter for the Cavs left them down big entering the end of the game. Making that comeback quite difficult to make.

Leading the team to a 21-18 record on the season.

Multiple problems came up in this loss that will be discussed online. Coach Kenny Atkinson went for an interesting starting lineup to start the game with three small guards in the starting lineup.

The Timberwolves were able to take advantage in the lineup choice and are now 25-13.

Starting lineups are not the only interesting factors of the game, but it was questionably one of the more thought provoking moves from Atkinson. Three point shooting was another big factor in that one as well.

Cleveland hit 11 threes compared to Minnesota's 20. Overall the Wolves shot the ball with much greater efficiency than the Cavs.

One approach they could take into this game is fouling. Minnesota shot 17 free throws and made just over 50% of them. They are bottom five as a team in free throw percentage.

Where to find the Cavs vs. Timberwolves game today?

Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Cavs vs. Wolves Injury Report

Timberwolves: Terrance Shannon Jr. (foot) is out. Mike Conley (rest) is out. Anthony Edwards (injury management) is questionable. Julius Randle (thumb) is questionable.

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Larry Nance Jr. (knee) is out. Dean Wade (knee) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Cavs

Darius Garland

Sam Merrill

Jaylon Tyson

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Wolves

Donte DiVincenzo

Bones Hyland

Jaden McDaniels

Julius Randle

Rudy Gobert

Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs by 4.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook

O/U: 238.5

Best Bet: Over on total points

Cavaliers 121, Wolves 117: As of right now the Cavaliers have not announced if any of their core four will be out tonight. What you want to think about is if Donovan Mitchell and Anthony Edwards do not play tonight. Are the Cavs without Mitchell better than the Wolves without Edwards?

If the Cavs bigs step up in the game and play Randle and Gobert to force them to shoot free throws then they can very likely win this one and not head into the next stretch being out of the playoffs.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Monday, Jan. 12 vs. Utah

Wednesday, Jan 14. @ Philadelphia

Friday, Jan. 16. @ Philadelphia