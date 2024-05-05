Donovan Mitchell Confident For Cavaliers, Magic Game 7 Matchup
The season is on the line and the future of the Cleveland Cavaliers could be at stake. The Wine and Gold are preparing to take on Orlando in Game 7 on Sunday afternoon in a winner take all matchup which could bring huge ramifications with it.
After Cleveland’s disappointing Game 6 loss, Donovan Mitchell described how he’s feeling and what it means to play in a Game 7.
“I think it’s the best two words in sports, no matter what round it is" said Mitchell. "All the stuff you’ve done for six games really goes out the window. It’s all about desperation, will, it’s gonna be just like [Game 6]. How do we find ways to continuingly be relentless.”
Fans are understandably on edge about seeing the Magic for the seventh time in two weeks. Orlando has done a fantastic job shutting down Cleveland’s offense and making life difficult on defense. Momentum has shifted multiple times in this series and it’s hard to tell where it stands heading into the final game.
Despite all of this, Mitchell remains confident in the Cavaliers’ ability to finish the job on Sunday. He’s also calling on the city of Cleveland to back the team at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
“I have no doubt we will show up. I have no doubt Cleveland will show up. I’m excited to see Cleveland in a Game 7. Growing up, seeing the Finals games and all that, it’s going to be exciting and it’s going to be fun. As much as [the Game 6 loss hurts], I’d rather have Game 7 at the crib. So, Cleveland, let’s do it.”