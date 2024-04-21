Why Was Donovan Mitchell Feeling Like A Kid During Cavs Game 1 Win Over Magic?
Nothing compares to the playoff atmosphere inside a sold out NBA arena. Just ask Donovan Mitchell.
After putting the finishing touches on a 30-point performance in the Cavaliers Game 1 win over the Orlando Magic, Mitchell couldn't contain the childlike thrill that comes with playing on this stage.
"You can feel the noise and feel the energy," Mitchell said. "I had to get something late last night and there was these little kids screaming like 'alright come on' – that's something I really enjoy. Seeing it and hearing it as a kid here, and now doing it here and watching it, especially after last year, the Phil Collins song comes on, the whole ground shakes – I love that. I'll never lose the kid inside me, while being a pro in what I do. It's just dope, to be honest with you."
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse was definitely rocking on Saturday. Particularly early on as the Cavs jumped out to an eight two lead that included Mitchell knocking down a three on the second possession of the game to ignite the crowd.
After dealing with a knee injury over the final month of the season, there was a moment that Mitchell really brought the house down. Georges Niang forced a bad pass back to the point by Orlando that Mitchell chased down and finished off with an emphatic dunk. The arena shook in celebration.
It was a statement from Mitchell that he was feeling just fine.
Mitchell has a history for getting up for Game 1s throughout his career. Last year, in this first playoff appearance with the Cavs, Mitchell dropped 38 at home in a loss against his hometown New York Knicks. His playoff career-high of 57 points came in a Game 1 during the bubble season when he was still with the Jazz.
This is nothing new for him. Now it's about replicating it for Game 2 on Monday. If the Cavaliers faithful are buzzing the way they were on Saturday, it should make it a little easier for him to pick up where he left off. Mitchell is very much looking forward to it.
"This is what it's about," said Mitchell. "This is why I work so hard, this is why we work so hard. This is Game 1 of a playoff series, first game of the playoffs and I expect it to be like that on Monday."