Is Donovan Mitchell Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Pacers)
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without their best player on Tuesday night, as Donovan Mitchell (rest) has been ruled out against the Indiana Pacers.
Cleveland is taking on the worst team in the Eastern Conference, and it seems to think it can win the game while also giving Mitchell a day off before a crucial matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night.
So far this season, Mitchell has only missed three games for Cleveland, and he's played at an All-NBA level -- even though the team has struggled. The star guard is averaging 29.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Even with Mitchell out for this game, the Cavs are still road favorites against a Pacers team that has lost 12 games in a row.
Here's a look at how to bet on the Cavs in the prop market in this Eastern Conference battle.
Best Cavs Prop Bet vs. Pacers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column -- Peter's Points -- why I'm fading Garland, even with Mitchell out of the lineup:
Darius Garland UNDER 36.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-123)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland should have an expanded role on Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers, as Donovan Mitchell (rest) has been ruled out for this game.
However, I’m not buying Garland in this points, rebounds and assists prop.
Earlier this season, Garland played one game without Mitchell and dropped 35 points on the Chicago Bulls, but this is a much tougher matchup on the road against the Pacers – even though Indy has the worst record in the East.
Let me explain.
Indiana, despite all of its struggles, is still a solid defensive team, ranking sixth in the NBA in opponent assists per game and No. 1 in opponent 3s made per game. That should make things tougher on Garland, and it’s worth noting that the Pacers are in the middle of the pack in opposing point guard points per game (26.21) this season.
Garland enters this matchup averaging 17.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 42.0 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from 3. In 21 games this season, he’s cleared 36.5 PRA just three times.
Even with Mitchell out, I think this number is a little too high against an Indiana team that has a plethora of pesky guard defenders.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.