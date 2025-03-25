Former NBA Player Drops Scathing Take on Cleveland Cavaliers
Patrick Beverley sat with legs crossed on his podcast couch and asked his co-host, Rone, on the Pat Bev Podcast if the Cleveland Cavaliers could win the championship. Without hesitation, Rone responded with an emphatic, “Yes!”
Immediately, Beverley said, “I disagree.”
This a strong claim against a team that has an Eastern Conference-best 57-14 record and trails only the Oklahoma City Thunder in the win column this season. Cleveland has shown the ability to win blowouts, close games, track meets, and defensive battles. It has won games with the three-pointer, it has won games through its bigs. So what makes Beverley believe that the Cavaliers cannot get it done?
“No one is afraid of them… Defense wins championships, offense sells tickets.”
Those who have watched the Cavs this year know that this team has one of the best defensive players in Evan Mobley. Beverley didn’t call out Mobley, he called out the two guards, Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.
“I love this player to death, but if Darius Garland can step up and be Darius Garland every single game of the playoffs, they are going to win. The minute he chooses not to take defense seriously they are going to lose. The minute Donovan Mitchell doesn’t take defense seriously… they are going to lose.”
It’s an interesting take on the Cavs heading into the playoffs but it's hard to argue the premise. To get where the Cavaliers want to go, they are likely going to have to beat some combination of the Celtics, Knicks, Pacers, Bucks and Pistons. The one thing each of these teams has in common is elite guards.
Whether it is Tatum, Brunson, Haliburton, or Cunningham, the guard play is going to determine these series.
Then, if they make it over each of those hurdles, they will likely have either the Thunder or Lakers waiting for them in the Finals. You better tie those shoes tight against either Luka Doncic or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Beverley challenging Cleveland’s guards should come as no surprise. The Cavaliers will go as far as those two stars want to take them and it will start on the defensive side of the ball