Complete 2020 NBA MVP voting results
A look at who finished where in the voting for NBA MVP. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo won the award for the second time in two seasons, topping co-finalists LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and James Harden of the Houston Rockets (full story).
Players received 10 points for a first-place vote, seven for a second-place, five for a third-place, and one for a fourth-place.
Only Antetokounmpo (88) and James (16) received first-place votes.
TOTAL VOTING POINTS
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee - 962
LeBron James, LA Lakers -753
James Harden, Houston - 367
Luka Doncic, Dallas - 200
Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers - 168
Anthony Davis, LA Lakers - 82
Chris Paul, Oklahome City - 26
Damian Lillard, Portland - 23
Nikola Jokic, Denver - 18
Pascal Siakam, Toronto - 17
Jimmy Butler, Miami - 9
Jayson Tatum, Boston - 1