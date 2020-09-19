Complete 2020 NBA MVP voting results

A look at who finished where in the voting for NBA MVP. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo won the award for the second time in two seasons, topping co-finalists LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and James Harden of the Houston Rockets (full story).

Players received 10 points for a first-place vote, seven for a second-place, five for a third-place, and one for a fourth-place.

Only Antetokounmpo (88) and James (16) received first-place votes.

TOTAL VOTING POINTS

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee - 962

LeBron James, LA Lakers -753

James Harden, Houston - 367

Luka Doncic, Dallas - 200

Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers - 168

Anthony Davis, LA Lakers - 82

Chris Paul, Oklahome City - 26

Damian Lillard, Portland - 23

Nikola Jokic, Denver - 18

Pascal Siakam, Toronto - 17

Jimmy Butler, Miami - 9

Jayson Tatum, Boston - 1