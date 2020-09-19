SI.com
Complete 2020 NBA MVP voting results

Sam Amico

A look at who finished where in the voting for NBA MVP. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo won the award for the second time in two seasons, topping co-finalists LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and James Harden of the Houston Rockets (full story).

Players received 10 points for a first-place vote, seven for a second-place, five for a third-place, and one for a fourth-place.

Only Antetokounmpo (88) and James (16) received first-place votes.

TOTAL VOTING POINTS

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee - 962
LeBron James, LA Lakers -753
James Harden, Houston - 367
Luka Doncic, Dallas - 200
Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers - 168
Anthony Davis, LA Lakers - 82
Chris Paul, Oklahome City - 26
Damian Lillard, Portland - 23
Nikola Jokic, Denver - 18
Pascal Siakam, Toronto - 17
Jimmy Butler, Miami - 9
Jayson Tatum, Boston - 1

mvpvotes0918
