NBA Insider Makes Terrifying But True Claim About Cavaliers' Future
The Cleveland Cavaliers aren’t just on the brink of elimination, they are on the brink of never being taken seriously as long as this is the group that is assembled. The Cavs put together the second-best regular season out of any other team this year, they had the second-best all-time offensive rating, and they believed they had the star power to get to the mountain top.
Outside of Cleveland, no one believed they had what it took. Many doubted, and as it turns out, they doubted for good reason.
Cleveland rolled through the first round against the Miami Heat, and then, when they got challenged for the first time, they folded. In the most important game of their season, they trailed the Indiana Pacers by as much as 43 points and at halftime were losing 80-39.
The Cavaliers lack toughness and the grittiness that it takes to win in the playoffs. Two years ago, they got defeated by the Knicks, last season, they got bullied by the Celtics, and now this year, they have been dominated by the Pacers.
Ryen Russillo speculated that the impending loss this season will have a much larger impact than just losing a series.
“Cleveland, if they don’t win this series, they are going to be completely written off. They could go 82-0 next year, and no one is going to care because people are going to say that there is this fundamental flaw with this team.”
Cleveland is likely going to have to run it back next year. Where the team stands with its salary cap, it is not going to be able to make any massive moves or big swings. Outside of some small moves, the Cavaliers will look very similar next year.
If they do roll out a similar group next year, they are going to need the mental toughness to withstand another entire season, and the pressure will be at an all-time high when the playoffs come around next year.
Maybe that is looking too far ahead, and maybe that is making a sweeping judgment, but the real truth is that Tuesday night's game is going to have ripple effects on the future of this organization. Unless, of course, they rip off three straight and have the second most improbable comeback in Cleveland history.