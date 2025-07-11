REPORT: Lakers Looking to Move on from LeBron James
The Cleveland Cavaliers reuniting with LeBron James still feels like a long-shot opportunity, but there might be growing traction, especially if the Los Angeles Lakers decide to move on from the future Hall of Fame forward.
The current problem is mostly James' fault, and it has to do with the player option that he opted into earlier this offseason. His player option is a massive $52.6 million, which could make a buyout for the Lakers not a feasible solution to getting him out of Los Angeles. A trade, with that $52.6 million over the new team trying to acquire James, makes a deal pretty difficult to pull off for all parties, especially for a Cavaliers side without many easily-tradable contracts.
However, James might be on the move, and the Lakers may be ready to part ways with him as well, bringing in a slew of possibilities on how he could find his way home.
Here's what John Gambadoro, a Sports Radio Talk Show host on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, had to say about the Lakers current situation.
While now 40 years old, James is still playing at a high level. A 21-time All-Star, James has spent the last seven years in Los Angeles, averaging over 24 points per game in each season. He averaged 24.4 points per game last season, finishing 6th in the MVP voting. He also had 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game as well.
While older now, James still elevates the level of any team and could be a go-to late-game player for the Cavaliers. Having proven themselves as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Cavaliers seemed primed to make a deep run next season as well, and a championship could be a more realistic possibility if they have James, who has already won a title for Cleveland, on their roster.