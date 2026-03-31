How Cavs vs. Lakers Could Be LeBron James’ Last Time Playing Against Cleveland

Tonight, the Cleveland Cavaliers continue their short west coast road trip as they head to the Crypto.com Arena to face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

While the Cavaliers are looking to build momentum toward the post season, one big question continues to pop up.

Is this the end for LeBron?

At this point in LeBron's lengthy career, retirement is a conversation that comes up a lot, and understandably so. He is in his 23rd NBA season, and is 41 years old. But, the problem is, LeBron James is still playing at a very high level, and is debatably still a top 25-30 talent in the league.

While retirement is a heavy conversation, the other one is, what if he keeps playing for the 2026-27 season, and if he does, where will he be playing?

One thing seems to be for certain, the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron look to be going their separate ways. Although the Lakers appear to be grateful for LeBron's contributions to the franchise, bringing them back to relevancy in the post Kobe Bryant era, winning the 2020 NBA title, and the first ever NBA In Season tournament, the Lakers now look to be building their future around their dynamic guard duo Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, understandably so.

As the Lakers prepare for a post LeBron future, LeBron himself will now look to a post Lakers future. Anytime LeBron James hits the open market, one franchise is always linked to his name, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A third tenure with the Cavs makes a lot of sense for LeBron.

Finishing his career where it started in a town he is beloved, it is the ultimate Hollywood ending. Basketball wise, LeBron could play a similar role to his current one with the Lakers, and maybe even be less taxing on his body.

With James Harden and Donovan Mitchell as the dynamic guard tandem, plus Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen behind him in the paint, this takes a lot of stress off of LeBron where he can be the third ball handler, help the Cavs continue to shine in transition, and also combine his amazing basketball IQ to go along with Harden's.

This provides Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the Cavs shooters even more opportunity for catch and shoot 3's.

Where else could LeBron go?

The other big question is if it isn't the Cavs, where else could LeBron potentially play next season? One team that continues to be brought up is the Golden State Warriors, LeBron's biggest foe in his second Cleveland tenure. While the idea to play along his olympic teammate Steph Curry would certainly peak LeBron's interest, the Warriors ceiling is not as high as the Cavs.

Sure. LeBron has great relationships with Curry and Draymond Green but there is a lot of uncertainty around the future of the Warriors that could potentially turn LeBron off from that situation.

The New York Knicks are another team often linked to LeBron.

A reunion with his former head coach Mike Brown is interesting, but the fit alongside Jalen Brunson and Karl Anthony-Towns don't seem to make a lot of sense for LeBron either. Plus the Knicks seem to have heavy interest in the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Even with all that said, the bright lights of Times Square and Madison Square Garden are something LeBron has always appreciated in his career.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin wrote an article today stating that if LeBron were to want to return to Cleveland, the Cavs would welcome him back. One scout in the article even quoted stated that it's the "cleanest fit" for LeBron to end his career.