New (But Familiar) Name Linked To Cavaliers Coaching Search, Per Report
Everyone wants to know when the Cleveland Cavaliers will name their next head coach.
Both James Borrego and Kenny Atkinson have been popular names that have emerged as candidates to take over for former head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. However, another name many have entered the mix with the NBA Finals wrapping on Monday night.
Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com suggested that Cleveland may be interested in interviewing someone else before they make their final decision.
“What’s the delay? It’s the same guys being discussed for weeks,” wrote Pluto. “Or is it? “I keep thinking there must be someone else. That someone could be Alex Jensen, an assistant with the Dallas Mavericks. Now that the Mavericks have been eliminated from the playoffs, the Cavs can talk to Jensen.”
Alex Jensen isn’t an unfamiliar name to those around the Cavaliers organization. He was the team’s G-League coach and was named Coach of the Year in 2012-13. Cleveland was even granted permission to interview Jensen for their head coaching vacancy back in April of 2019 before hiring John Beilein.
On top of this previous Cleveland connection, Donovan Mitchell also has a history with Jensen. He was an assistant coach under Quinn Snyder with the Utah Jazz during Mitchell’s entire tenure there.
All of this isn’t to say that Jensesn will be the next coach of the Cavs, but there are a lot of previous ties that are hard to ignore.
Pluto even alluded to this as well.
“This isn’t to say Jensen is their top choice. It is to suggest they want to interview Jensen at length before they make their final choice.”