Analyst Uses One Key Word To Describe Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers essentially stood pat this offseason, declining to make any major moves in free agency or via trade.
Instead, the Cavaliers opted to double down on their young core, signing Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen to contract extensions.
As a result, Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey is using one word to describe Cleveland heading into the 2024-25 NBA season: continuity.
"Certainly, a trade can come out of nowhere in the NBA, but Cleveland seems content with the hire of head coach Kenny Atkinson being its biggest change," Bailey wrote. "And in a league that seems to be perpetually turning rosters over, continuity could prove to be one of the Cavs' biggest strengths."
The Cavaliers have made the playoffs each of the last two seasons, winning 51 games before being bounced in the first round two years ago and then going 48-34 and advancing to Round 2 last spring.
But does Cleveland have enough to make a deeper run this time around?
On paper, the Cavs have a fairly impressive roster. Their "core four" of Mitchell, Mobley, Allen and Darius Garland is certainly talented, and they have some interesting supplementary pieces such as Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro and rookie Jaylon Tyson.
However, in an Eastern Conference that includes the Boston Celtics and rising squads like the New York Knicks, that may not be enough.
Perhaps a healthier season will be all the Cavaliers need to experience more success, as Mitchell, Mobley and Garland all played under 60 games apiece last year,
But it remains to be seen if Cleveland is truly talented enough to hang with the big boys.