How a Shorthanded Cleveland Cavaliers Squad Almost Beat the Milwaukee Bucks

The Cleveland Cavaliers couldn't continue their climb in the Eastern Conference as they fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in a 118-116 loss on Wednesday.

Center Jarrett Allen led the way for Cleveland with 27 points while tacking on 11 rebounds. Guard Kevin Porter Jr. took point for Milwaukee with 20 points of his own in just under 38 minutes of play.

Shorthanded Cavs Stay Strong Despite Loss

Dennis Schröder, Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson entered the starting lineup alongside Allen and Dean Wade in the Wednesday-night matchup.

It would be Schröder's first start since his final game with the Sacramento Kings, where he logged four rebounds and three assists before being shipped off to Cleveland alongside guard Keon Ellis. Merrill, an on-and-off starter for the Cavs this season, would finish the night with 14 points as he continued an up-and-down set of scoring nights. He found more moments from inside the arc than out as he drove and fought his way to three makes in the paint.

Allen struck first for the Cavs as their guard group got off to a slow start from the floor. Schröder switched things up with a long-range strike and a driving layup that sparked a short-lived Cavalanche in the first quarter, but it wouldn't be enough to hold off the Bucks for good as they stormed back with their own flurry of jumpers. Allen would end the game with six offensive rebounds as he continuously cleaned up missed shots, which only added to his stellar month as a leading option for the Cavs.

Cleveland's depth, especially with one of its newest options in Ellis, played a part in keeping the Cavs on pace with the Midwestern foe. Ellis logged 14 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block as a leader off the bench. The Cavs almost ran out of gas in the third quarter as Milwaukee built a sizable 12-point lead, but Cleveland fought back behind a paint-based attack supplemented by a trio of 3-pointers.

The Cavs will move on to clash with the East's top-ranked squad in the Detroit Pistons for the first time since early January. Cleveland is 1-1 against the Eastern heavyweight during the regular season, but ended their last matchup with a loss at Rocket Arena as Detroit guard Daniss Jenkins exploded for 25 points off the bench. The Cavs are 15-16 against squads with a .500 or better record this season, but recently beat the New York Knicks, who entered the night tied with Cleveland at 6.5 games behind the Pistons at about third in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavs will tip off against the Pistons at 7:00 p.m. EST on Friday in Little Caesars Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio.