Brian Windhorst Reveals Obvious Cavaliers, LeBron James Take
Throughout the offseason some have hoped that the Cleveland Cavaliers could bring LeBron James back to Northeastern Ohio, which to others seems improbable.
However, according to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, it's not just improbable that James won't return to the Cavaliers this offseason. It seems like it's almost impossible for Cleveland to accomplish given how the team is constructed.
"If the Lakers are trading LeBron James, they're going to want really good stuff for him," Windhorst said. "With a straight face, I can't say that it's impossible. But you have to understand, they can't feasibly trade for him."
As Windhorst noted, financially speaking, it's hard for the Cavaliers to cobble together at trade that would even be able to land James' mammoth $52.6 million contract. With Cleveland grappling with the new terms in the NBA's Collective Bargaining Agreement, it would require the Cavaliers selling the farm to acquire James, who might only have one or two seasons left in the NBA.
So, at this time, the Cavaliers likely don't want to upset the apple cart. However, despite seeming like a wet blanket to some dreaming of a reunion tour, Windhorst didn't rule out James returning home to Northeastern Ohio one day. But it might hinge on if James is a free agent and willing to take a serious paycut.
"At the veteran minimum? Yes," Windhorst said while chuckling after being asked if the Cavaliers would sign James at the veteran minimum. "I can say for the Cavs organization that if LeBron wanted to play for $3 million, they would do that contract. I can speak for Dan Gilbert. I will speak for Gordon Gund. I will speak for the ghost of Bingo Smith. I mean, what do you want me to say?"
Sure, Windhorst was mostly ribbing the ESPN Cleveland host who asked him. But he also isn't wrong, either. If James is somehow a free agent and willing to play for the Cavaliers on a minimum deal, then it would be remiss of Cleveland, or any team, to not take the future Hall-of-Famer up on the offer. But until that happens, James will still be with the Lakers, leaving Cavaliers fans hoping and dreaming for a reunion.