LeBron James game, OKC Thunder matchup headline Cleveland Cavaliers' January schedule

The Cleveland Cavaliers have an important 15 games in the month of January that could define how their season turns out.

Here's a look at each of the games to see what the team will be dealing with.

Jan. 2 vs. Denver Nuggets

The Cavs begin the month with a game against the Nuggets, who are injured beyond belief with four starters out, including Nikola Jokic.

Jan. 4 vs. Detroit Pistons

The Cavs don't get much easier in the next game as the top team in the Eastern Conference and the Detroit Pistons come to town.

Jan. 6 at Indiana Pacers

The schedule gets a little easier in the next game when the Cavs head to Indianapolis to face the Pacers.

Jan. 8 at Minnesota Timberwolves

The Cavs' brief two-game road trip concludes with the game against the Wolves in Minneapolis.

Jan. 10 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The two-game series with the Wolves comes to an end with a home game two nights later.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards shown on the court prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Jan. 12 vs. Utah Jazz

The Donovan Mitchell Bowl takes place in Cleveland when the Jazz come to town for their annual visit.

Jan. 14 at Philadelphia 76ers

The Cavs head to the city of brotherly love to take on Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jan. 16 at Philadelphia 76ers

The schedule makers made it easy for the Cavs, keeping them in Philadelphia for another game two nights later.

Jan. 19 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The defending champion Thunder make their trip to Rocket Arena to take on the Cavs.

Jan. 21 at Charlotte Hornets

The Cavs are on their way to the Queen City to take on the Hornets, where Lonzo faces off against his brother LaMelo.

Jan. 23 vs. Sacramento Kings

The Cavs get a chance to pick up a big win at home against the Kings, who are one of the worst teams in the Western Conference.

Jan. 24 at Orlando Magic

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Cavs head to the City Beautiful to take on Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic.

Jan. 26 vs. Orlando Magic

Two nights later, both teams head back up to Cleveland to face off for another game.

Jan. 28 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James makes his annual trip back home as the Lakers come to Rocket Arena.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James moves the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Jan. 30 at Phoenix Suns

The month of January concludes as December ended with a game against the Suns, this time in Phoenix.