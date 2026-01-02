LeBron James game, OKC Thunder matchup headline Cleveland Cavaliers' January schedule
The Cleveland Cavaliers have an important 15 games in the month of January that could define how their season turns out.
Here's a look at each of the games to see what the team will be dealing with.
Jan. 2 vs. Denver Nuggets
The Cavs begin the month with a game against the Nuggets, who are injured beyond belief with four starters out, including Nikola Jokic.
Jan. 4 vs. Detroit Pistons
The Cavs don't get much easier in the next game as the top team in the Eastern Conference and the Detroit Pistons come to town.
Jan. 6 at Indiana Pacers
The schedule gets a little easier in the next game when the Cavs head to Indianapolis to face the Pacers.
Jan. 8 at Minnesota Timberwolves
The Cavs' brief two-game road trip concludes with the game against the Wolves in Minneapolis.
Jan. 10 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
The two-game series with the Wolves comes to an end with a home game two nights later.
Jan. 12 vs. Utah Jazz
The Donovan Mitchell Bowl takes place in Cleveland when the Jazz come to town for their annual visit.
Jan. 14 at Philadelphia 76ers
The Cavs head to the city of brotherly love to take on Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Jan. 16 at Philadelphia 76ers
The schedule makers made it easy for the Cavs, keeping them in Philadelphia for another game two nights later.
Jan. 19 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
The defending champion Thunder make their trip to Rocket Arena to take on the Cavs.
Jan. 21 at Charlotte Hornets
The Cavs are on their way to the Queen City to take on the Hornets, where Lonzo faces off against his brother LaMelo.
Jan. 23 vs. Sacramento Kings
The Cavs get a chance to pick up a big win at home against the Kings, who are one of the worst teams in the Western Conference.
Jan. 24 at Orlando Magic
On the second night of a back-to-back, the Cavs head to the City Beautiful to take on Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic.
Jan. 26 vs. Orlando Magic
Two nights later, both teams head back up to Cleveland to face off for another game.
Jan. 28 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James makes his annual trip back home as the Lakers come to Rocket Arena.
Jan. 30 at Phoenix Suns
The month of January concludes as December ended with a game against the Suns, this time in Phoenix.
