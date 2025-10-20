Cavaliers announce local fan favorite restaurant opening inside Rocket Arena
One of the most loved food chains in Ohio is now partnering with one of the state's most iconic sports teams.
The Cleveland Cavaliers announced a multiyear partnership with Swensons, the iconic Ohio-based burger joint, to serve food to Rocket Arena beginning this season.
Fan favorites such as the Galley Boy, Potato Teezer, fries and more will be available at the sports venue, giving Cavaliers fans a new and exciting option on what to eat on game days.
Swensons will open two concession locations on the Street and Loudville level concourses. Swensons will also offer an in-arena promotion where any time an opposing team misses two consecutive free throws, fans will receive an offer to redeem free potato teezers at any Swensons location the day after the game.
“By welcoming Swensons to Rocket Arena, we’re adding a celebrated local favorite to our lineup and deepening our commitment to expanding our culinary offerings to continue creating an elevated fan experience,” said Allison Howard, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for the Cleveland Cavaliers. “Swensons is one of Northeast Ohio’s most beloved food brands, and we know just how much the community, our fans and our team love their food. This partnership is a testament to our shared dedication to community and local legacy—both on and off the court.”
The Swensons chain was originally founded in Akron in 1934, but began expanding in the 1950’s. They have chosen to stay relatively small, just 24 locations across Ohio and Indiana, but their impact is known by most people in the state. Known for its classic drive-in experience and signature burgers, Swensons has become part of Ohio’s cultural fabric.
Cities like Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Youngstown and Indianapolis are all home to a location, along with several other smaller cities across Ohio.
“Swensons has always been about creating legendary experiences — from a Galley Boy served car-side to going “All In!” on the Cavs at Rocket Arena. We’re stoked to join forces with the Cavaliers to bring our phenomenal flavors to fans and be part of moments that matter both on and off the court. Go Cavs!” said Dan Mesches, CEO of Swensons Drive-Ins.
This isn’t the first time the Cavaliers have worked with Swensons though. Just a few months ago Larry Nance Jr. teamed up with them to help with a charity event that raised money for Akron’s public school system. Nance worked as a server, saying he’s always loved Swensons and was honored to work with them to help give back.
With the season tipping off in just a few days, the thought of having the option of eating one of Ohio’s favorite burgers while watching the Cavaliers is sure to incentivize a few more fans to travel to Rocket Arena this season.