James Harden Believes Loss to Celtics Taught Cavaliers Something Important

The Cleveland Cavaliers still have several kinks to work out before the NBA Playoffs arrive.

On Sunday, March 8, the Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Boston Celtics at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, while attempting to spoil Jayson Tatum’s second game back and keep their momentum moving in the right direction.

However, when all was said and done, the Cavaliers fell, 109-98, with the matchup not even being remotely close. At one point in time, Cleveland trailed by 26 points. They weren't able to knock down shots, lost the rebounding margin and were ultimately outplayed.

Following the difficult loss, which is just the second since veteran guard James Harden joined the team at the NBA trade deadline, the team was left with plenty to reflect on. When discussing the Celtics, Harden noted that they represent the standard of success and overall efficiency the Cavaliers must reach moving forward.

"That's the standard right there. That's the standard," Harden said. "Like, part of the game of basketball is missing the making of shots... [We need to] force the game to be in our hands. And I think that second half, you know, we found something in ourselves.

The 36-year-old veteran went on to say that he understands he's only been here a few games, but already knows that this team is good enough to beat teams like Boston.

"You know, this being my 10th, 11th game here, like, that's the level that we got to get to, Boston," Harden continued. "Once we get there, because I know we're good enough and we will get there, then we'll be a much better team. If we're making shots, we're going to blow teams out.

"Tonight we didn't make shots and we still gave ourselves a chance. It's that simple."

Since becoming a Cavalier, things had been trending upward, with the team winning eight of its first nine games. Sunday’s loss pushed that mark to two defeats in that stretch and served as a reminder that there’s still work to be done to mold this team into one that can contend for a title.

Now, the Cavaliers will just have to hope disappointing games like Sunday's don't become a constant.

The Positives Before the Loss

Harden’s adaptation to Cleveland’s culture and system has shown up in more ways than one. While he’s clearly bought into the organization’s winning mindset, he has also helped boost team morale with consistent positivity and an understanding of locker rooms.

After joining the team, Harden publicly hyped up Jarrett Allen following his 40-point performance against the Portland Trailblazers, and more recently offered high praise for Donovan Mitchell.

"Everything is just on the fly. You've got to figure it out," Harden said about the new pairing. "But he's unselfish. He's confident in his game, and he wants to win at the highest level. So you have two of those guys who... I'm very confident in my game. I'm unselfish, and I want to win at the highest level.

"So you've got two guys who match perfectly for each other, and you've got a team and a system that fits well."

In the wine and gold, Harden has posted roughly 19 points, five rebounds and eight assists a night. He's also knocking down over 45% of his shots from the field and beyond the arc, providing the Cavaliers' offense with multi-level scoring and strong playmaking.

Many will look at Sunday's game and start blaring the sirens, calling for the coaching staff to shake things up, but in reality, it's just another example that each game won't be sunshines and rainbows. When a player like Harden enters the picture, adjustments will need to be made and kinks will need to be worked out as he settles into the lineup next to others.

Cleveland will hope to see a bounce-back performance against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, March 9, for another Eastern Conference clash.