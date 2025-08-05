Cavaliers Big Man Evan Mobley Makes Bold MVP Claim
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley made headlines after confidently embracing the idea that he could win NBA MVP by the 2026–27 season. During Darius Garland’s Celebrity Softball Game, a young fan shared a 2022 voice note from a friend predicting Mobley would become MVP in 2027.
“I think I can do that," said Mobley. "That can definitely be true.”
That brief exchange speaks volumes about Mobley’s mindset heading into the next chapter of his career.
Fresh off his first All-Star selection and the 2024–25 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award, Mobley has cemented his place among the league’s elite two-way players. He averaged 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.6 blocks on 55.7% shooting last season, while serving as Cleveland’s third scoring option behind Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.
The Cavaliers, who finished with 64 wins and the East’s top seed last season, are now building their future around Mobley. With Garland recovering from toe surgery and new head coach Kenny Atkinson emphasizing player development, Mobley is expected to take on a more prominent offensive role.
This internal shift to a Mobley-heavy approach is crucial. The physical tools have always been there. Mobley has the length, instincts, and unicorn-like versatility which makes it possible.
However, what the organization has been working to unlock since drafting him third overall in 2021 is a killer mentality. The kind that can take a great team to championship-worthy during the postseason. Based on these comments, Mobley’s affirmation that he can win MVP may signal that it's finally arrived.
Mobley’s evolution from defensive anchor to potential franchise cornerstone may be the key to transforming the Cavaliers from playoff regulars to legitimate title contenders. It also could lead to delivering the franchise their second-ever NBA MVP, with Mobley joining LeBron James in another exclusive franchise record.