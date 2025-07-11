Cavaliers Coach Kenny Atkinson Teases Vision for Lonzo Ball in 2025-26
Based on their early offseason roster moves, it's clear that when the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Lonzo Ball from the Chicago Bulls, they had a vision in mind.
Well, according to Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson, who spoke to ESPN during Cleveland's Las Vegas Summer League loss to the Indiana Pacers, the conversations surrounding Ball have the head coach excited for next season.
“I think the alignment between me and the front office, the coaching staff, and the front office is huge,” Atkinson said. “[It’s] kind of important to understanding finding system fits and when Koby (Altman) brought Lonzo’s name in front of me, I said, ‘Man, that aligns perfectly with how we play.’”
Ball, who the Cavaliers acquired in exchange for Isaac Okoro, is expected to be Cleveland's supercharged sixth man next season. It's a responsibility he'll take over in place of Ty Jerome, who the Cavaliers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies this offseason. However, Ball and Jerome aren't the same style of player. So, does Atkinson have a vision on how the Cleveland newcomer will fit?
“He’s a guy that makes other guys better," Atkinson said. "He’s a kick-ahead guy. He defends and has got positional size. It’s so important.”
When healthy, Ball is known for everything Atkinson highlighted during the broadcast. The former second-overall pick is a talented playmaker notorious for running the offense at a faster pace, something Atkinson wants to embrace next season. Moreover, on defense, Ball has the size to defend multiple perimeter positions.
Although the Cavaliers are months away from the start of their 2025-26 campaign, Atkinson's excitement about Ball isn't mistaken. He could be the missing piece for Cleveland's championship run, similar to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso, and help the Cavaliers win their second championship in a decade.