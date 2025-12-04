Kenny Atkinson called out Cavaliers after struggling to hit three-pointers

The Cleveland Cavaliers were hoping to start a new winning streak after snapping their three-game skid against the Indiana Pacers, but that was not the case.

It was the Portland Trail Blazers who handed the Cavaliers a 122-110 loss, but the bigger story was the struggles from the field. The Cavaliers were horrendous from three-point range, converting just 25% of their attempts, going 13-52 in the loss.

After the game, Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson did not hold back his frustrations with the team. Atkinson wanted his team to take fewer three-point shots and focus more on higher-percentage shots.

"I don't know what we were from three, 25%. We got some guys struggling right now. I'll just get ahead of it. Sure, five. six, seven I would have loved if we go for layups or drive it. We're going to have to really keep showing them where, 'Hey, this is where we can drive it. This is where in transition, don't run to the corner. Run for a layup." I'm not saying that's 12 of them, but I'm saying five, six, seven were jacking threes. We can do better. We can get a better shot."

Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell was one of the worst offenders of this, as he only made three of 13 three-pointers. It's hard to be too mad at Mitchell when he is the team's leading scorer and should have the ball in his hands all the time, as he finished the game with 33 points.

Guards Darius Garland and Lonzo Ball were also bad offenders of putting up threes as they each only made one of their eight attempts. The only other player who missed as many shots was Evan Mobley, but he was 3 of 7.

Only one Cavaliers player might get a pass besides Mitchell on it was Thomas Bryant, who was the most efficient from the three-point line. Bryant made three of four three-pointers in the game.

It has been rare to see from the Cavaliers, as they are one of the better three-point teams in the league. They are currently ninth in the NBA in three-point percentage at 34.8%.

Cleveland is a good enough team that it can bounce back, but after losing four of the last five games, everything is under a microscope. The Cavaliers have to improve their shot selection, get out ahead of games, and not let what happened against Portland become a common theme for the season.