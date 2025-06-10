Cavaliers' Emoni Bates Responds to Strong Take From Shaquille O'Neal
Former high school superstar Emoni Bates has had a quiet basketball career since joining the NBA. After going late in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Bates has been toiling away with the Cleveland Charge in the NBA G League, honing his craft with the hope that he becomes a staple in Cleveland's rotation.
Unfortunately, what the Cavaliers have planned for Bates and his development has drawn the ire of former Cleveland big man Shaquille O'Neal. Speaking on his The Big Podcast with Shaq on June 5, O'Neal called out Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman in an expletive-filled tirade with a focus on Bates' lack of playing time in the NBA.
"To the Cleveland Cavaliers' GM, what the f--- are you doing? Why is Emoni Bates in the f---ing G League?" O'Neal said. "This motherf---er can play. The last game you put him in, he had what, seven threes? Don't you think you need that for a f---ing championship? Whoever you are, general manager for Cleveland, what the f--- are you doing? That motherf---er can play, man, he can score. If I'm a coach, I want all the scorers I can."
While the fact that O'Neal didn't know Altman by name is disheartening, especially with is brief ties to the Cavaliers organization, it did eventually get a response from Bates, where the Cavaliers forward appreciated the love and support from the Hall-of-Fame big man.
"all love OG @SHAQ appreciate the love 💯work gone show 💯," Bates posted to X, formerly Twitter.
The Cavaliers have always wanted Bates to develop at his own pace and out of the spotlight, something that had smothered him early into his basketball superstardom. Hopefully, after two years developing in the G League, Bates will have a shot to prove his worth and, possibly prove O'Neal right.