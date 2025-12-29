Where to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. San Antonio Spurs game tonight: Time, TV Channel, Breakdown

Saturday Night was a tough night for the Cavaliers and the fans. An absolute demolition of the team against Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets as they lost by 17, 117-100.

This was a pretty bad loss, but it can not get to them as they head to San Antonio tonight for the second game of the season with the Spurs. Cleveland won the last game earlier this season, but they were without the top guy in Victor Wembanyama.

The Cavs (17-16) are in a tough spot now. It will be a rough three game stretch on the road if they lose this game. They would be sitting at an even record needing to find a change to make.

Coach Kenny Atkinson did make some interesting remarks about the team after the loss to the Rockets. Houston beat them in every category in the game and just got beaten up the entire game.

It does not look like this is a team ready to compete for an NBA Championship.

Speaking of a team that is most definitely in the chase for an NBA Championship. The San Antonio Spurs (23-8) do not have much to be upset about. They are the only team to have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder multiple times this season.

Victor Wembanyama returned from his injury looking even better and the team just seems to be clicking. However they did just take a loss to one of the NBAs worst teams in the Utah Jazz.

Cleveland will have a tough matchup as the Spurs are playing their first consecutive games at home in almost a whole month.

Where to find the Cavs vs. Spurs game tonight?

Channel: NBC and Peacock

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Cavs vs. Spurs Injury Report

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Larry Nance Jr. (knee) is out.

Spurs: De’Aaron Fox (abductor) is questionable.

Probable Starting Lineups

Cavs

Darius Garland

Donovan Mitchell

Jaylon Tyson

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Spurs

Stephon Castle

Devin Vassell

Julian Champagnie

Harrison Barnes

Victor Wembanyama

Cavaliers vs. Spurs predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Spurs by 3

O/U: 242.5

Cavaliers 121, Spurs 125: If Evan Mobley and Jarrett do not show up and play aggressive and actively try to be more physical than Victor Wembanyama, they will not win this game. This lack of aggression has been ultimately the team's biggest downfall.

The Spurs are top five in rebounds and are a top 10 team on defense. A team very similar to the Rockets who they just got destroyed by. The Cavs need to change something about the way they are playing as they head into the new year if these players want to continue their careers in Cleveland.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 31 vs. Phoenix

Friday, Jan. 2 vs. Denver