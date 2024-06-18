Cavaliers Have West Suitor Ready To Pounce On Jarrett Allen Trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers will have some tough decisions to make during the NBA offseason. One of those decisions will be about the future of center Jarrett Allen.
While it has been reported that Donovan Mitchell wants Allen to remain with the team, the Cavaliers may need to move him in order to build a better roster around Mitchell.
Allen has very high trade value right now. Evan Mobley is developing and while the two fit well in the front-court together, Cleveland may want to open that up even more for their young big.
A trade involving Allen very well could happen this offseason. If it does, there is one Western Conference team that is just waiting for the opportunity to acquire him.
According to a report from Christian Clark of NOLA.com, the New Orleans Pelicans have had long interest in acquiring Allen.
Clark reported that the Pelicans have had "significant interest" in a trade for Allen in the past, but that the Cavaliers were not interested in moving the big man. That could change this offseason.
The 26-year-old center is coming off of yet another solid season for Cleveland. He averaged 16.5 points per game to go along with 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks. Allen shot 63.4 percent from the field.
He would be a perfect fit with the Pelicans, who appear to be ready to move on from Jonas Valanciunas.
All of that being said, there is no guarantee that the Cavaliers are going to make Allen available on the trade market. Mitchell has a very strong voice with the front office. If he doesn't want Allen traded, he may be able to make that happen.
On the other hand, Cleveland is not good enough to win a championship right now. Allen is one of their best trade assets to try to make a move that can help them win.
It will be very interesting to see what the Cavaliers decide to do with Allen this offseason. The Pelicans won't be the only team with heavy interest in a trade for him if Cleveland puts him on the trade block.